A sweet video of a young white farmer boy speaking Zulu like a pro has melted many hearts in Mzansi

The video explains that the young boy is fluent in Zulu as he has been raised on a farm in the stunning KZN

People feel this video is proof that we are all African’s at heart and that we will beat this racial crisis and unite as one

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It is a truly proud moment when you see a young child speaking one of the native South African languages so well you would think it was their first language if you did not see the colour of their skin. A little boy and his father have rendered some speechless.

A sweet boy has won the hearts of Mzansi by speaking Zulu like a total pro. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is a beautifully culturally and racially diverse nation where we are all slowly but surely uniting as one. This video is proof that we are ALL African no matter the colour of our skin.

TikTok account @afroninjasa_ shared a heartwarming video of a white farmer and his young son driving around the farm having a fat chat in Zulu. Their command of the language is almost flawless, it is truly beautiful to listen to and see.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The people of Mzansi sit in shock and awe of the young man

Some Zulu people admitted that their children can’t even speak their language as well as this little cutie. Seeing young people speak multiple languages is proof that we are moving forward as a nation and slowly but surely the racial line is blurring.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@user1584814806483 said:

“Wow little one. A true South African.”

@Nkosikhona Ntuli962 said:

“Then my Son can’t speak Zulu ♂️❤️”

@Farah Maharajh said:

“He is so cute ❤❤❤ he speaks so well. I wish someone taught me isiZulu, it’s such a beautiful language.”

@Pat Ndlovu said:

“So beautiful together we can make our country dope”

@Simplicity @ Petro said:

“I think we need a meeting of some sorts and come together as whites and non-whites and talk a way forward in building together without politics”

SA applauds white man speaking Zulu “way better than Zulu Jobugers”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi expressed their approval of a white man who shared a video ranting about being too broke to get a beer. What the made the video so captivating for Mzansi, was that he spoke fluent Zulu.

Social media applauded his fluency and ease with the language, proud that he had put in the effort to communicate in one of South Africa’s languages other than English.

In the video, the man jokes that January was a tough month because he was too broke to buy a beer. Instead of going out for beers, he’d have to lie and tell people he doesn’t even drink beer.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News