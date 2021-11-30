A local lady has inspired social media users after she shared screenshots of her recent qualification

The woman has bagged herself an honours degree from the University of Johannesburg in Economics

Social media users were really proud of the young lady for her accomplishment and congratulated her for her hard work

A young woman has taken to social media to share her academic accolades with her fellow social media users.

The 23-year-old lady who goes by the Twitter handle @__lesedinkosi posted two screenshots that are the cause of her celebration.

A beautiful woman has bagged herself her BCom Economics Honours Degree from the University of Johannesburg. Image: @_lesedinkosi

The first screenshot shows official communication that her degree has been granted by the University of Johannesburg. The woman has obtained a degree in BCom Honours in Economics.

The second image was an email confirmation for a bursary to study to continue her honours degree that she seemingly received the previous year.

Her post:

South Africans congratulate the new graduate

Fellow Twitter users could not help but be proud of the young lady. Here are some of their comments:

@ThobileNkwitshi said:

"Congratulations mama❤❤❤"

@lesegohlum_ said:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤"

@bontle_mlambo said:

"Congratulations mama "

