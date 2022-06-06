Collin Kibet Boit took to his Twitter and posted a beautiful transformation of his bedsitter house since when he only had a rickety study desk and a mattress on the floor

Boit lit up the internet with his journey of transformation, posting two photos of his house in the past and how it is currently

Internet users appreciated his steady growth, urging others to move out of their parents' houses and start small

A man has shown off a major transformation in his bedsitter house from when he used to sleep on the floor with only a mattress.

Collins Boit shared a before and after photo of his bed-sitter house. Photo: Collins Boit.

Collins Boit applauded

The huge change received applause from netizens who congratulated him on his resilience despite humble beginnings

Collins Boit took to his Twitter posting two photos from when he started living in the house and the latest addition to the furniture in the room.

He captioned the Tweet:

"GROWTH #mindfulness. It should be a reason to keep going. Thank y'all for the positive messages and support. Step by step."

The viral post elicited comments from internet users and below are some of them below.

@samuel_tobe wrote:

"People don’t recognize small growth like this, I am one of those, need to change that mindset."

@for~life ©️ wrote:

"Boys are winning. Now talk to those still at their parent's home yet they're in their late 20s."

@CEOAlisabatu wrote:

"Slowly but surely. Congratulations."

@Blackfranchiz wrote:

"More wins ahead."

@RukundoAyvan wrote:

"A man's start In summary."

@dametheo777

"Dope we all start somewhere, I like both of them personally, simple and clean."

“Congratulations”: Mzansi seriously inspired by a man’s glowing house

In related news, Briefly News reported about a South African guy who shared images displaying a massive improvement in his friend's life after showing an old house and a newly renovated house. South Africans are in disbelief as they believe there is something different when they compare the two yards.

@Ndi_MuVenda_ seems to be congratulating a friend and penned a post on Twitter which is attracting massive reactions. Many social media users are now calling for an engineer to inspect the pictures to ensure the old house is really given a new look or are these two different snaps and locations.

