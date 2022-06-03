A man identified as Sammy Desh has shared impressive photos of his father's old house showing 'medieval' furniture and decoration

The house looks like it was built and decorated in the 70s but still appears very neat with button chairs and wall frames of old photos

Sammy says he is moving into the house having relocated from the city to the village even as Nigerians are reacting to his photos

A man named Sammy Desh has said he is relocating to his village from the city and would henceforth stay there.

He shared photos of his father's old house. He said he is moving into the house which looks like it was built in the 70s.

People say the house reminds them of the village. Photo credit: @Deshysmalls.

Source: UGC

'Medieval' furniture

The photos Sammy shared show the inner chambers of the room with its old furniture which looks very neat.

The furniture is styled in the pattern of the 70s and 80s while the old photo frames punctuated the ancient air dished by the house.

One of the frames on the wall holds a photo of his father posing beside a Peugeot 504 car and there is also a 'match box' television in one corner of the room.

Sharing the photos, Sammy wrote:

"Moving into my dad's house in our hometown, this would be my home now. If you need to make medieval times movies, I won't charge much."

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@MohamE_Official commented:

"Looks so much like my Dad's house in Agenebode, Edo state."

@babajide_awe said:

"I envy u oo. I wish I had access to a house like this in the village. A perfect getaway from the city’s hustle and bustle. Just sleep, wake up , eat and drink palm wine with bush meat."

@nwaegbe_nkem reacted:

"I laughed when I saw those picture frames. I made a rule when we finished my parents house - no pictures. It was obeyed until my sister gave birth to our mum’s 1st grandchild. Momsie enlarged a passport picture we sent to her & put in the middle of the parlor. Case closed."

@PurpleClement remarked:

"Looks like my grandparents house at Ijebu jesha. Same setting."

Source: Briefly News