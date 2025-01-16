Orlando Pirates legendary defender Lucky Lekgwathi was spotted standing next to an expensive Jeep Wrangler on social media

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi showed off his Jeep Wrangler in one of his latest social media posts.

The former South African international played for the Buccaneers for 12 years, winning many titles while also captaining the Soweto giants.

It is reported that the 48-year-old loves luxurious cars and has a fleet to show for it.

Lekgwathi flaunts his expensive Jeep Wrangler

Lekgwathi sparked reactions among fans after posting a picture of him posing next to a Jeep Wrangler on Instagram while wearing a shirt branded with the Orlando Pirates logo.

The Jeep also has a logo on it, similar to Orlando Pirates' club crest, and the word inscription says, 'Live Without Limits.'

The price of the car ranges from R800,000 to R1.2 million, while the most expensive model, which is the 2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 5.7l V8, stands at an asking price of R1.8 million.

The latest edition of the car is the 2025 Unlimited 2.0t Rubicon, and it is valued at R1.3 million.

The Bucs legend accompanied the lovely pictures of the car with an inspiring caption for his followers on his page.

"Dress well even when you're alone. Treat yourself with the respect you deserve 👌🏾," the caption reads.

Reactions as Lekgwathi flaunts his expensive car on Instagram

sinethemba_jali88 said:

"Nice Ride Grootman...wrangler is one of my favorite cars❤️"

itumelengmanesa hails the former Pirates captain:

"Captain my Captain Phindamzala Fantastic 14🔥🔥🔥"

sukzasuku shared:

"This is a real beast my forever Kapteni 🔥🔥🔥"

phokoane97 reacted:

"Nice and clean always👏"

kundishudu responded to the post:

"#14 Captain my Captain. We are Orlando Pirates 🙌👏🔥"

pappareaboka implied:

"When I grow up I want to be like you"

vondrasvura said:

"Dankie Groetman 💪🏽 Captain my Captain! Ngwenya."

beleza_51 commented:

"@lucky_lekgwathi14 we are trying to save water skeem. 😂😂😂😂. We are afraid we will enter water shedding if we all love bathing. Mara jy is skoon o neat, 👌❤️"

seth.son.796 hails the forme Bucs defender:

"Looking very good captain...nna ke kgopela skipa seu."

machabajane wrote:

"Up the bucs once and always 👏"

makwande_m on the logo:

"Combos are communicating ☠️"

