A lady who works in corporate shared a video of her day as someone who lives in a township

The lady went viral as she showed the extra lengths she has to go to make it to work on time

Online users were divided after seeing the woman's morning routine before getting to work

A working professional posted a TikTok video of her daily routine. She captured people's attention because she works in corporate and lives in the township.

Woman in corporate posted a TikTok video of her morning routine as someone who still lives in township. Image: @kokomontjane

Source: TikTok

The video of the corporate woman getting ready for the long commute from kasi to her workplace received more than 50,000 likes. Online users commented on the video discussing the intense routine that the corporate woman has to follow to avoid being late.

In a TikTok video, a lady, @kokomontjane, showed that her hard day of work starts long before she clocks in. The lady in corporate detailed that she is in the township, which means she has to wake up extra early to make it to work on time. Her first step is to wake up at 4:30 a.m. and boil water in an electric bucket. By 6:00, she left the house and drives to work. The lady then sits in traffic for almost an hour before getting to a coffee shop at 7:00 a.m. and starting work at 7:30.

The woman's long morning routine impressed South Africa. Image: @kokomontjane

Source: TikTok

South Africa floored by corporate hun in kasi

Many people commented that the woman's morning routine was hectic. Online users were especially concerned that the woman wakes up very early. Others compared their own morning routines and felt grateful that they started much later. Watch the corporate hun getting ready below:

aheedah Crouch was stunned by the time she woke up:

"I hope you fooled us and filmed the bath time at night 😭"

N’wa Muthise was mortified by her wake-up time

"You stressed me, shame you wake up too early, I was convinced that maybe you’re running to the rank."

Melissa was also disturbed by her morning routine:

"This genuinely depressed me. No human deserves to wake up at that time to be able to afford a living."

Theto-PRAISE imagined how she'd manage"

"If I woke up that at time, I would be moody the whole day."

Portia Mntambo was curious about her time management:

"Sis wam, what time do you sleep 🛌 if you wake up at 04:30 am?"

Vee🙂 shared her routine:

"I wake up at 6:30 am and 7:30 am. I am leaving the house/"

Other Briefly News stories about women in corporate

A woman should tell people that her mother accompanies her to work every day to ensure her safety.

Online users were curious about a young lady who works in corporate but still chooses to use public taxis.

One lady detailed the toxic corporate environment in which she worked and quit, despite receiving a substantial paycheck.

South Africans applauded a woman who celebrated landing a job in the corporate sector after facing unemployment.

Source: Briefly News