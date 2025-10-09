Springbok Neethling Fouche opened up about his son Pelzer, who has been battling a serious health condition

After visiting their local church, the family experienced an unexpected and uplifting turn in Pelzer’s recovery

While still dealing with his own injury, Fouche has received an outpouring of love and support from fans online

Springbok Neethling Fouche has given a heartwarming update on his son Pelzer, who was diagnosed with a severe form of infantile epilepsy.

Ruben van Heerden of Barbarians F.C and Neethling Fouche of South Africa pose for a photo during the Qatar Airways Cup match between South Africa and Barbarians F.C. Image: Grant Pitcher

Source: Getty Images

Fouche, who also plays for the Stormers, shared the emotional news on his Instagram account, receiving an outpouring of love and support from followers. Fouche made his international debut for South Africa in July 2025.

In September, Fouche took to social media to ask for prayers for his seven-month-old son after being told by doctors that Pelzer was not responding to his medication. He posted:

“Our doctor shared the bad news with us last night that Pelzer is not responding to his medication. She sketched a dark picture about the long term if we can’t stop his epilepsy. We have been in the hospital for three weeks now and are mentally tired. We come to ask from a very desperate and dark place for prayer. We pray specifically for a breakthrough, a miracle!”

See post below:

Miraculous recovery after church prayer

On Wednesday, 1 October, Fouche shared uplifting news on Instagram. After visiting Hillsong Stellenbosch and receiving life-changing prayer, Pelzer has not had another seizure and was given a clean bill of health by his doctor. Fouche wrote:

“Our boy was touched by the Holy Spirit!”

See post below:

The post quickly gained attention and love from his followers. Some reactions included:

@raaghib_fredericks:

"Incredible news."

@rindienel:

"So happy and grateful with you. Our Lord is faithful."

@melinda:

"Praise our dear Lord. So, so grateful for you."

@lambrechtjohan:

"This is so awesome, very happy for you."

@mara:

"Sooo thankful. Praise the Lord."

See post below:

Neethling Fouche hopes for his own recovery

While celebrating his son’s miraculous recovery, Fouche is recovering from a broken arm sustained during a Stormers game. He posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with the caption:

“Will be cheering on the Stormers boys from the side for a while.”

Fans and followers continue to send messages of support as the Springbok focuses on both his recovery and his son’s continued health.

Stormers' South African prop Neethling Fouche (C) reacts during the European Rugby Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Stormers. Image: Martin LELIEVRE

Source: Getty Images

Fouché began his professional rugby career with the Blue Bulls, playing in their U19 and U21 teams. He also represented the University of Pretoria (UP Tuks) in the Varsity Cup before making his first-class debut in the Vodacom Cup in 2014.

The talented rugby player joined the Stormers in 2018 in the position of a tighthead prop. In early 2025, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Stormers.

Eben Etzebeth on his WWE dream

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about his childhood dream of becoming a professional WWE wrestler in his new book, Unlocked, published on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

The most-capped Springbok also addressed the 2019 Langebaan incident, in which he was accused of making racist slurs, allegations which he denies in the book.

Source: Briefly News