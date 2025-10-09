A Cape Town-based fashion content creator showed people on the internet garments from Edgars that are perfect for spring

British Vogue shared a list of trends for spring/summer 2025, with pleated skirts and jean shorts added

A few local social media users loved what they saw on their screens and pointed out the garments they found most interesting

A fashion content creator in Cape Town plugged local shoppers with stylish spring fashion items seen at Edgars. Social media users were ready to add the garments to their closets.

On 7 October, 2025, the TikTok account Fashion Finder uploaded a video showing that they visited the retail store in Canal Walk Shopping Centre. Several designs of dresses and denim items were on display, and even though spring brings sunshine, a few knitted garments were also hanging on the racks.

Fashion Finder wrote in their caption:

"BRB (be right back) while I add everything to my cart! Edgars is making retail therapy so easy."

If The Devil Wears Prada's main antagonist, Miranda Priestly, were to see some of the garments, the floral patterns of the spring season would not thrill her.

Key spring/summer 2025 fashion trends

According to the renowned fashion publication British Vogue, trends for this year's warmer seasons arrived in September, 2024, when several brands debuted their pieces in the Fashion Week cities.

Here are the trends that one can expect to see in spring and summer:

U-neck tank tops

Nightie dresses

More athleisure staples, such as track jackets

Plaid on everything, from flannel shirts to ruffled skirts and outerwear

Utility gear in khaki and olive

Styling scarves in several ways, anywhere on the body

Masculine garments with a focus on tailoring

The colour red

Waterproof garments, such as windbreakers

Pleated skirts

Jean shorts, specifically denim Bermudas

South Africans take an interest in Edgars fashion

Although the comment section was quiet, with very few social media users sharing their thoughts, the video's 100 000 views, since being posted, showed how South Africans were somewhat interested in what Edgars had to offer.

@that_rizz, who loved one of the garments they saw on their For You Page, wrote:

"Those flower jeans are so cute, omg."

@juliette_kraemer pointed out to the online community:

"The green dress is so pretty!"

@lathi_kubs stated with a laugh:

"My Edgars in Centurion says it's AI."

@lifeof_courts told people on the internet:

"Wait, I was at Edgars the other day and didn’t see these gems."

Take a look at the TikTok video below to see the shopper's spring finds at Edgars:

