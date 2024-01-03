A cute couple got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony that went viral because of the gorgeous wedding party

The love birds got a lot of attention because they were an interracial couple, and people could see them embracing each other's culture

People were thoroughly impressed to see how the bride marrying into Xhosa culture wholeheartedly took on the traditions

A couple was a viral heat after getting married. They were doing a traditional wedding ceremony that looked beautiful.

A TikTok video shows an interracial couple's Xhosa wedding, and many were pleased by the cultural display. Image: @thundambuza

Source: TikTok

The video of the newlywed couple was a viral hit, and they garnered more than 20,000 likes. There were more than 300 comments from people who were gushing over the couple.

Interracial couple gets married in traditional wedding

A TikTok video by @thundambuza shows a couple who are getting married. A woman of European descent was getting married to a Xhosa man, and her family wore the traditional Xhosa attire, including herself.

Watch the video below

SA loves to see interracial couples

Many people were gushing over the lovebirds. Online users commented that the two look like they belong together.

Willo said:

"And here I am struggling to even meet someone...yoh."

Andileherbert commented:

"Bro choose peace over everything."

Lungelwa gushed:

"Congrats my beautiful couple."

lholhilholhi added:

"Makoti looking so proper in your isiXhosa regalia. We can see your love for your man by how you embrace his culture."

beulah0017 felt proud:

"Oohh I love my country! There is none like South Africans."

Woman from different culture rocks Xhosa wedding dress

In a related story, a woman rocked her Xhosa wedding dress. The lady looked breathtaking in her attire.

Xhosa women shows traditional glam at Mgidi

Briefly News previously reported that women in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, beautifully displayed the Xhosa culture. Dressed in traditional outfits, they stole the show at a Mgidi with their dancing and singing.

The vibrant cultural attire took centre stage, leaving Mzansi in awe of the patterns and designs exhibited by the ladies.

The TikTok video, posted just two days ago by @isintuourculture, clocked an impressive 81,000 views and over 4,000 likes and shares.

