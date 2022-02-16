A video of a cheetah running towards a baby from outside a glass window was shared by Kruger Magazine on Facebook

The nail-biting clip sees the wild mammal hit the panel face-first, to which the baby starts crying

The post has sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi online users who found the incident both funny and reckless

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A hair-raising video of a cheetah charging towards a baby from outside a glass partition gave Mzansi mixed reactions.

Peeps were shook after watching a video of a cheetah attempting to grab a baby. Image: Kruger Magazine/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video was shared by Kruger Magazine on Facebook and sees a little baby lying on the floor facing a glass window. A few seconds later, a large cheetah can be seen running towards the panel and hitting the glass before the baby starts crying.

Thankfully the carnivore did not get to the child, however, several Mzansi online users were scared on its behalf. While some peeps were able to joke about the incident, others found it reckless and endangering.

Check out some of their comments on the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Gwen Korte Crouch said:

“OMW I would have a heart attack. Close all curtains.”

Michelle Els reacted:

“Almost died watching this clip. Thank the “Lord” the bambino was not harmed.”

Tracey Tarr commented:

“The person placed the baby there as bait! Pretty bad parenting.”

Gilda Davis said:

“The baby was not crying...the animal couldn't get in through a glass door...the parents probably experience this daily and saw the animal hanging around outside...think before you condemn.”

Anthony Marinello said:

“The fact that the adult hardly reacted to an animal trying to eat their infant through the glass.”

Debbie Duggan replied:

“I got such a massive fright myself, that poor baby.”

Rina Gerber responded:

“This is not good. The baby got a fright. Mum and Dad how can you film this? Insensitive def.”

Dad wins a race against daughter in funny video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously questioned whether it was okay to let your child win all the time when playing games. This was the question on several peeps’ minds after a social media user shared a video of a father and his daughter recently.

The clip shows the man and the girl participating in a playful run race, to which the man wins. He proceeds to repeatedly say, “You could never,” and the little girl breaks down and starts crying.

The Twitter post has now left peeps and parents on two opposite sides, with some saying the video shows harmless fun and the character-building of the child. Whereas others claim the man was too insensitive to the child’s feelings and even called him a sore winner.

Source: Briefly News