Itu Khune’s year isn’t ending on a high note following drama with his ex and disciplinary actions at the Kaizer Chiefs football club

Minnie Dlamini threw shade at Khune for still playing soccer, and shortly afterwards, he was suspended for allegedly showing up to Amakhosi practice drunk

His wife, Sphelele Makhunga, has shown Khune unwavering support through every struggle and Briefly News takes a look at their relationship in 2023

Itu Khune’s past couple of weeks were rough. First, his ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini, shaded Khune on live television, and then he ran into trouble with the Kaizer Chiefs' management. Throughout the ordeal, the Amakhosi goalkeeper’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, has been by his side, showing Khune support.

Khune’s year might not end on a high note for his career, but he had fun and fulfilling times with his family. As the year ends, Briefly News celebrates the good memories by looking at the Khunes’ adventures in 2023.

Itu Khune’s wife celebrated her birthday in January

Khune kicked 2023 off by spoiling Sphelele on her birthday. The footballer treated his wife to a boat ride, flowers and champagne when she turned 26 in January.

Khune posted snaps of the birthday date on Instagram and captioned it:

"Happy birthday to the woman that brings sunshine to my life, my dear caring and loving wifey Bear @laaylaymak ❤️"

Take a look at the photos below:

The birthday celebrations didn’t end there. Sphelele posted more photos of the romantic birthday trip. In the video, the 26-year-old rocks a black silk gown and high heels as she lights her birthday candles.

Itu Khune shows off romantic side on Valentine’s Day

Khune’s love language appears to be flowers. The Amakhosi footballer gave Sphelele a large bouquet of red and white roses on Valentine’s Day. Khune shared a photo of the flowers and his missus looking stylish in a baggy white dress shirt.

Itu Khune and his wife work out together

A couple who train together stay together - at least, that’s how it is for the Khunes. The Bafana Bafana footballer shared photos of his workout with his wifey at their luxury home, gushing about how she motivates him.

He wrote:

"When your Partner gives you Strength to Achieve Everything you want in Life , That’s True Passion ❤️ @laaylaymak"

Khune helps Sphelele with makoti duties, makes pap in video

Itumeleng Khune proved to be a hands-on hubby when he gave his beautiful wife a helping hand with her makoti duties. The Phefeni Glamour Boys' Number One shared a touching moment where he assisted Sphelele while she stirred a big pot of pap.

In the video he posted on his Instagram page, Khune is shown working a sack of maize meal while his wife expertly stirs the pot. He captioned the clip:

"Also good at using my hands off the field as well. NJE "

Mrs Khune attends a wedding

Itu Khune fell in love again when Sphelele attended a wedding dressed in a stunning gold mini. The Kaizer Chiefs footballer posted snapshots of his wife on Instagram, revelling in his good choice of a wife.

"Haai Kenna Daar @laaylamak, I choose wisely," he captioned the post.

Briefly News previously reported Sphelele stole the show at the wedding with her dance moves.

Itu Khune and Sphelele hit the town

In August, the couple elegantly adorned themselves for Lehlohonolo Majoro’s 37th birthday celebration in the town. Sphelele shared captivating snapshots capturing the moments shared between her and Khune as they enjoyed each other’s company.

Makhunga captioned the post: "Birthday celebration with mine."

Khunes’ Durban trip: Kaizer Chiefs footballer Itu and family visit uShaka

Itu Khune and his family travelled to KwaZulu-Natal in October for a relaxing getaway. Sphelele offered South Africans a peek into their family vacation through social media. Posting on Instagram, the model shared pictures of their visit to uShaka Marine World.

Itu Khune drools over Sphelele slaying Tswana outfit

Throughout Khune’s challenging times, Sphelele stands by his side unwaveringly. However, amidst the year’s trials, the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has consistently expressed gratitude towards her.

He took to Instagram, sharing captivating snapshots of his wife adorned in stunning traditional Tswana attire.

Khune’s caption spoke volumes:

"Never has the Tswana traditional attire looked more exquisite."

Itu Khune vs Minnie Dlamini: Kaizer Chiefs star claps back at ex-girlfriend

Now that we’ve checked out Khune’s good times in 2023, Briefly News recaps the recent drama between him and Minnie Dlamini. It all started when Minnie trolled the Amakhosi goalkeeper on national television for still playing soccer. A clip of Dlamini’s “joke” circulated on social media and South Africans quickly dubbed her a bitter ex-girlfriend.

Fans weren’t the only ones responding to Dlamini’s jab; Khune clapped back online. The footballer said he doesn’t have an expiry date. Khune’s missus also posted a stunning pic following Dlamini’s diss, adding a cryptic caption about staying in one’s “own lane.” Ouch.

Itu Khune suspended at Kaizer Chiefs pending disciplinary action

Khune’s troubles didn’t end with Minnie Dlamini. Following the drama with his ex, Khune was suspended, and his captaincy was revoked at the Kaizer Chiefs. According to Sports Brief, Khune faces disciplinary action after he allegedly showed up to training under the influence.

The outcome is that Khune must undergo personal development and growth programmes, and when the club is satisfied that he is sufficiently rehabilitated, he may return to the setup.

Khune is taking a hard look at himself and he posted a snap on Instagram earlier in December showing the hard work he has been doing to get back into shape.

Inside Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga’s marriage

Briefly, News previously looked at Itu Khune’s past relationships and his marriage to Sphelele. The Kaizer Chiefs footballer had to kiss a couple of princesses before finally finding his queen. The soccer star dated some of the most famous ladies in South Africa, but he ultimately gave his heart to the model and influencer.

Khune and Sphelele have been proving the haters who thought they wouldn't make it wrong. We looked at how their love story began and the famous women he dated before her.

