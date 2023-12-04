Lindo Sithole hailed as South Africa's 'Tupac', delivers a killer performance at a wedding that has the crowd screaming

In the vast landscape of viral TikTok moments, one South African artist is making waves with a performance that can only be described as pure fire.

South Africa’s ‘Tupac’ Lindo Sithole went TikTok viral again for another one of his lit wedding performances. Image: @lindough_sa

Lindo Sithole, affectionately dubbed South Africa's 'Tupac', recently graced a wedding with a performance that left the audience screaming, singing, clapping, and dancing, turning the celebration into an unforgettable spectacle.

Mzansi’s 'Tupac’ tends on TikTok

The TikTok video, captured and shared by user @lindough_sa, showcases Lindo Sithole's spicy vibes, saucy dance moves, and unmatched confidence. From the moment he hits the stage, Sithole's evident that he possesses a magnetic energy that captivates everyone in attendance. The crowd's reactions are nothing short of explosive, creating an electric atmosphere transcending the screen.

As the video circulated on TikTok, it gained momentum, amassing over 1.5 million views. He is a whole vibe that does not stop giving!

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for the lit wedding performer

The comments section is flooded with requests from individuals eager to have Lindo Sithole bring his unique flair to their weddings. Viewers are impressed by his musical talents and the infectious energy he brings to any event, making him a sought-after entertainer for future celebrations.

Read some comments:

Pinky joked:

“Tupac, please, I'm in need of you in Bulawayo next week...wait, I must look for a husband first ☺️”

Ocean Tobi-Tom said:

“knowing myself, I would have joined them on the dance floor ”

LisaMolefe loves it:

“Yoh, I burst with laughter the moment you walked in ”

mudauemmanuel725 said:

“Mood changed immediately, thank you, bro”

South Africa's 'Tupac' strikes again

Briefly News reported that Lindo Sithole has once again caused a commotion on social media, thanks to his blazing hot dance moves that have Mzansi hooked.

This time, the actor, affectionately given the nickname Tupac by SA peeps, killed a dance routine in a TikTok video posted by @sphokuhle.n.

It's like Lindo is stuck with the Tupac label, and we can't help but wonder if he'll ever shake it off. Ever since the unforgettable Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza wedding scene where Lindo busted a move in an oversized suit, people just can't get enough of this talented actor.

