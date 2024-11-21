“BlackBerry Was the iPhone of That Era”: South Africans React to 2013 Cellphone Prices
- A video of mobile devices for 2013 went viral on social media, leaving many people stunned
- The clip sparked a buzz online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- South Africans reacted to the post as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Mzansi peeps were shocked by the prices of cell phones back in 2013, causing a media frenzy.
SA reacts to 2013 cellphone prices
TikTok user @ruskco took South Africans down memory lane, where the social media user shared a series of images showcasing the prices of different phones from a magazine.
Once upon a time, BlackBerry phones were the hit phones, but fast-forward to 2024, and many people were stunned at how costly it was to own this top-tier device, judging from the cost of living in 2013.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
In the clip uploaded by @ruskco, the BlackBerry Bold is shown to be valued at R6,399 for the total cash price, with a monthly payment of R600 over 12 months. The Samsung Galaxy Mini was priced at R3,999 for the total cost, with a monthly fee of R375. The Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone was R7,599, and the monthly payment was R710.
The BlackBerry Bold Curve 9320 smartphone was R2,399 with a monthly payment of R225, and last but not least, the Nokia Asha 311 was R1,399 with a monthly payment of R135.
@ruskco's clip caused a widespread online reaction, and the footage went viral on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video.
Mzansi stunned by 2013 cellphone prices
South Africans were shocked as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on mobile device prices in 2013.
Kamo
"Owned the Blackberry curve, 8520 and the BOLD Kganthe it was this expensive?"
Kwena added:
"Same, even the S3. I'm shocked. Then motho a re teachers don't earn enough. How did my parents afford these phones."
Chr1s wrote:
"So Blackberry was the iPhone of that time."
Rusky expressed:
"Blackberry was iPhone 16 in its prime time."
Koketso Mohale commented:
"BlackBerry was the iPhone of that era."
Ms.nallyy shared:
"That was expensive for that time. So grateful for my parents."
Man compares Amazon vs Takealot deals
Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman shared a video on TikTok comparing Amazon prices to Takealot, and people were shocked.
Social media user @brendenr22 took the initiative to study the two popular online stores, Amazon and Takealot. He uploaded a video showcasing different items from Amazon and Takealot. He first unveiled a camera sold at R1,259 on Amazon and on Takealot, which was R1 495.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za