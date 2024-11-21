A video of mobile devices for 2013 went viral on social media, leaving many people stunned

The clip sparked a buzz online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the post as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

Mzansi peeps were shocked by the prices of cell phones back in 2013, causing a media frenzy.

South Africans were stunned by the cellphone prices from 2013. Image: Westend61/Getty Images and @ruskco/TikTok

SA reacts to 2013 cellphone prices

TikTok user @ruskco took South Africans down memory lane, where the social media user shared a series of images showcasing the prices of different phones from a magazine.

Once upon a time, BlackBerry phones were the hit phones, but fast-forward to 2024, and many people were stunned at how costly it was to own this top-tier device, judging from the cost of living in 2013.

In the clip uploaded by @ruskco, the BlackBerry Bold is shown to be valued at R6,399 for the total cash price, with a monthly payment of R600 over 12 months. The Samsung Galaxy Mini was priced at R3,999 for the total cost, with a monthly fee of R375. The Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone was R7,599, and the monthly payment was R710.

The BlackBerry Bold Curve 9320 smartphone was R2,399 with a monthly payment of R225, and last but not least, the Nokia Asha 311 was R1,399 with a monthly payment of R135.

@ruskco's clip caused a widespread online reaction, and the footage went viral on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video.

Mzansi stunned by 2013 cellphone prices

South Africans were shocked as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on mobile device prices in 2013.

Kamo

"Owned the Blackberry curve, 8520 and the BOLD Kganthe it was this expensive?"

Kwena added:

"Same, even the S3. I'm shocked. Then motho a re teachers don't earn enough. How did my parents afford these phones."

Chr1s wrote:

"So Blackberry was the iPhone of that time."

Rusky expressed:

"Blackberry was iPhone 16 in its prime time."

Koketso Mohale commented:

"BlackBerry was the iPhone of that era."

Ms.nallyy shared:

"That was expensive for that time. So grateful for my parents."

