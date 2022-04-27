Ferrari is arguably the most well-known supercar manufacturer in the world, and they've also produced some amazing concept cars that featured cool designs

We take a look at seven of the wildest concept cars to come out of Maranello and how they shaped future models

From the Mythos to the 408 RM these are some of the most exciting and interesting cars Enzo Ferrari's company produced

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

While we love to hear Ferraris driving down a street or parked so that we can take a peek, those are the cars that made it into production.

Nestled deep in Maranello, Italy where Ferrari's headquarters are sits some of the most interesting cars ever produced but never made it into production.

Ferrari's wildest concept cars to make the list. Image: Brian Snelson - originally posted to Flickr

Source: UGC

This is the list of our favourites from over the last 75 years of Ferrari, Goodwood Road & Racing reports. From the ultimate wedge that is the Ferrari Modulo to the frankly bonkers Testa D'Oro.

Ferrari is known for supercars, Formula 1 and Le Mans victories. But every now and then Maranello has decided to make something a bit more out there than usual. A concept car from Maranello to blow the mind, it doesn't do it that often, but when it does they are truly exciting and interesting.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One of the more interesting cars on the list is the Pinin, a four-door sedan, powered by a flat 12-cylinder engine and was in fact a 50th birthday gift to himself by designer Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, EVO reports.

Slick new Ferrari 296 GTS brings swagger with a folding roof and powerful V6 engine

The 296 GTS, the latest evolution of Maranello’s mid-rear-engined two-seater Berlinetta spider, premiered online, Briefly News reports. The 296 GTS uses a 3,0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with 481kW, coupled with an electric motor capable of delivering a further 122kW.

This is the first six-cylinder engine installed on a road-going spider sporting the Prancing Horse badge.

The car’s name combines its total displacement (2,9-litre) and a number of cylinders with the GTS (Gran Turismo Spider) acronym in the finest Ferrari tradition, to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance to Maranello, Motor1.com reports. The total output of 610 kW and 740 N.m means a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 2,9 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h.

Source: Briefly News