Social media users have faulted a Chinese woman who expressed her love for a man she met a month ago by servicing his R604k debt

The lady named Zhou also disclosed that she refused to accept the bride price because her lover needs the money more

Zhou defended her decision, saying that her fiancé is a down-to-earth and hardworking young man who will repay the money someday soon

A woman in China has hit social media headlines over her revelation that she cleared her fiancé's 180,000 yuan (R604k) debt for a man she met just a month ago.

Zhou used her saving to pay her lover's debt of KSh 4.3 million. Photos: Asia One.

Source: UGC

To add to that, the smitten woman named Zhou disclosed that she did not accept his traditional bride price.

Returned bride price of R745k

Asia One reports that Zhou met her fiancé on a blind date and continued to see each other for about a month before making the decision to get have a wedding on December 31.

She indicated that she turned down a wedding gift and an engagement ring from her lover named Hu, and instead opted to support him financially by paying off his debt with her savings.

"We returned the bride price of 300,000 yuan (R745k) and a red packet containing another 10,000 yuan (R24k) to his family. Money is not the basis of love and it’s not a decisive factor," she said.

Details indicate that Hu found himself deep in debt after sinking the funds into an investment that did not go as expected.

She's naive, social media users say

Zhou's actions caused a stir on social media, with many netizens faulting her for being too naive and stupidly in love.

Many opined that it will be impossible for the lover to reciprocate the same generosity and love for her.

"Hope she doesn't get dumped," one comment read.

"She's going to be disappointed," said another.

Zhou, however, defended her decision, maintaining that she helped the man because she believes he is a down-to-earth and hardworking young man.

According to her, the pair will have an honest life as long as they work hard together, adding that her lover promised to repay the loan someday soon.

Source: TUKO.co.ke