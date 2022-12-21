A lady made her mother emotional after she was able to return her to America where she was deported from

After finishing law school, she made a promise to fight the immigration that made the deportation happen

Many social media users who watched the moment the lawyer succeeded and brought her mother to the US praised her

A brilliant lady and lawyer, @leliathelawyer, who shares immigration tips on her TikTok page has posted a very emotional story of how she achieved her dream of bringing her mother back to America.

In a short video, she narrated that her mother was deported by immigration. After she graduated from law school, she travelled down to the village to inform the woman about it and that she would do everything to bring her back.

Many people praised her for making her mother proud. Photo source: TikTok/@leliathelawyer

Source: UGC

Nigerian mother back in US after deportation

The lawyer said she "filled a green application through consular processing visa" and successfully brought her mother back.

A part of the clip showed her mother in the US as the whole family reunited. She was amazed by her daughter's photo as a lawyer on the body of a public bus.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments and thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Gia Canada said:

"That's the best thing I've seen today. Your mom is proud."

ahosibeauty said:

"What a proud moment for your mom. Massive Congratulations."

BK_DZ@2020 said:

"Congratulations. Sis, you have made Mum proud."

IndiOscar said:

"You are one amazing hardworking woman! Your story is inspiring and motivating.I am so happy for you!"

AnnaF said:

"Made me cry. Congratulations on your accomplishments, & may there be many more to come!"

otozigoodluck said:

"Nothing is impossible. even the word itself says 'im possible'."

Source: Legit.ng