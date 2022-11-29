Sharing his boujee meal, one Mzansi man never thought he was about to get grilled like a prawn

Umshayi Wempama innocently shared a snap of his bill, showing what he paid for his favourite meal

The price of the prawns is not what Mzansi saw, it was the below 10% tip that got them going

While it is not law to tip in Mzansi, it is courteous. One man tipped a waiter R15 on a bill that totalled R555, and SA peeps had none of it.

The hospitality industry is tough! Some waiter work for peanuts, banking on tips to get by. So, it raises a few brows when someone doesn’t even give a tip of 10%.

Twitter user Umshayi Wempama shared a picture of his bill after devouring one of his favourite meals, prawns. Our guy never expected to be grilled after sharing a moment he thought was spectacular.

“The way I love prawns I don’t mind wasting my money on them.”

Briefly, News contacted the man in the hot seat to see why he felt R15 was an adequate tip. We first asked if he had been a waiter himself, and he had. Even when he was earning a mere R50 an hour, he didn't worry about what people tipped as he knew it was their money and had no control over it.

"Back in 2011, I earned R50 per day at Mac Banana restaurant. I didn’t care if I got tips or not. It was their money, anyway."

Turns out that Umshayi apparently drops tips as large as R200 but does not feel he needs to do that every time. Living is expensive!

"Tipping is not mandatory, so no laws govern how much gratuity should be paid. That means it is generally up to you to decide how much of a tip to leave a server at a restaurant.

"Sometimes I can tip with an amount of up to R200 either in restaurants or petrol stations. Sometimes with at least a minimum of R10. I am not being obliged by 10% that is not written in anywhere."

The people of Mzansi can’t believe the man only tipped R15

R15, on a R555 bill?! Kante, Mzansi citizens were shook. The comment section was quickly filled with comments asking the man why he tipped so little, and he was totally unphased.

Take a look:

@EFannick said:

“That’s why they give you bad service…How do expect somebody to make a living with a tip of less than a dollar.”

@bravoe136 said:

“Why would you under tip a Waiter? You ate for 500 and you left 15 Rand tip ”

@CMan_Witbfl_Bal said:

“You don't want to waste your money on tip ”

@bravoe136 said:

“Yes you got service, you didn’t cook, serve or wash the dishes yourself. Also those waiters that look after you don’t earn a salary.”

