The KwaZulu-Natal government has decided to extend its Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP)

The Department of Public Workers said the decision was brought on by the need to strengthen its fight against unemployment and poverty

South Africans were confident that the extension was a campaigning gimmick and that the programme would be scrapped after the elections

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Mzansi thinks the KZN government will scrap the EPWP after the elections. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—Although the KwaZulu-Natal government announced the Expanded Public Works Programme extension, many in South Africa believe it will only last until the elections.

EPWP to be extended: KZN government

SABC News reported that the KZN Department of Public Works announced it will expand the EPWP programme. MEC Sipho Nkosi said the department aims to create thousands of jobs in KZN over the next half-decade to curb poverty and tackle unemployment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The EPWP was launched in 2003 and is a temporary employment programme for unskilled and unemployed people. Over the years, it has faced various challenges, including unpaid workers, community members complaining about exclusion, and not enough opportunities or resources.

South Africans have no faith in the government

However, Facebook netizens were unconvinced that the government was sincere about creating more jobs through the programme.

Richard Munwanati said:

"This programme is supposed to be preparing young people for better positions. Instead, councillors use it to enrich themselves."

Mamaila Mmabathi Letsoalo said:

"I wish the Limpopo provincial government could do that as well."

Sizwe Pholoba said:

"The aim is to get more votes."

Carachy Mashile slammed the EPWP workers.

"Are they really working? Because most of the time, they sleep under a tree."

Ramatee Ranala said:

"After the elections, when they win, they will terminate these programs that they did not budget for. This is just electioneering."

Nhlanhla Nhlanhla said:

"They are begging for votes."

Community Healthcare workers disrupt Ramaphosa's speech

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that community healthcare workers disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign trail.

Ramaphosa visited Pietermaritzburg when the workers held a mini protest and chanted his name while he delivered his speech. Ramaphosa did not address them and said the ANC would continue to create jobs through the EPWP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News