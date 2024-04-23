Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa snubbed allegations that there is no loadshedding because elections are drawing nearer

He said the absence of loadshedding is due to maintaining, renewing and sustaining generation capacity

South Africa doesn't believe him and insist that there will be loadshedding shortly after the election concludes

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Dr Ramokgopa asserted that the ANC is not campaigning using loadshedding relief. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The elections are not why there is no loadshedding, according to Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa slams rumours of loadshedding

According to SABC News, Ramokgopa addressed the claims that there has been no loadshedding for almost a month because the elections are approaching. Ramokgopa said that some have weaponised loadshedding and are using it as a campaign tool. He said the country is experiencing a positive trend in minimising loadshedding.

He added that there had been no loadshedding because Eskom has been working on maintenance, renewable energy, adequate reserves and sustained generation capacity. He dismissed the rumours:

"We've seen someone penned something that can only be described as preposterous, not anchored on facts."

South Africans don't believe him

Netizens on Facebook refused to accept his reason and roasted him thoroughly.

Bongani Nkosi said:

"I used to respect him until he became a puppet."

Tony Davis said:

"It has nothing to do with elections until the ANC candidates start begging about and taking credit for the current stretch of loadshedding-free days."

Tshipa Sikwe said:

"We understand such dynamics. Loadshedding has indeed been used as a campaign strategy. Even at this age, the ANC thinks we are kids who can't see, think and understand."

Cbongile Mkhumbeni July said:

"We're preparing for ourselves for Stage 8 after elections. We're not fools."

Siphiwe Mncube aid:

"After elections, you'll hear another version of this."

