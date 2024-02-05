Mduduzi Shabalala's salary: A look at the Kaizer Chiefs star's income

Kaizer Chiefs have consistently asserted their position at the pinnacle of South African football by actively seeking and nurturing young talent. This commitment translates into enhanced on-field performance for their players, evidenced by the rewarding of notably high salaries. Consequently, Mduduzi Shabalala's salary has sparked curiosity, reflecting the exceptional performance of the young Amakhosi star.

Mduduzi Shabalala boasts an impressive salary playing for Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @mduduzishabalala12 on Instagram (modified by author)

Mduduzi Shabalala proudly dons the jersey number 42 while representing the prestigious Kaizer Chiefs F.C. His versatile style of play is a portrayal of attributes on the football field that resonates with his talents. But how much is this rising talent making? Here is the comprehensive breakdown of Mduduzi Shabalala's salary at Kaizer Chiefs.

Mduduzi Shabalala's profile summary

Full name Mduduzi Shabalala Gender Male Date of birth 20 January 2004 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Senaoane, Soweto, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Professional footballer Net worth R460,000 Social media Instagram

How old is Mduduzi Shabalala?

Mduduzi Shabalala's age is 20 as of 2024, born on 20 January 2004. He holds South African citizenship and belongs to the African ethnicity.

Where does Mduduzi Shabalala come from?

Mduduzi hails from Senaoane, Soweto, South Africa. Born and raised in the community, he was a devoted fan of Orlando Pirates during his childhood. Since donning the Kaizer Chiefs jersey, his loyalty has completely shifted.

Fast facts about Mduduzi Shabalala. Photo: @mduduzishabalala12 on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Mduduzi Shabalala's salary per month in 2024?

Sources like GoalBall Live and Sassa & Loans, estimate it to be around R33,000. According to Ubetoo and GoalBall Live, his net worth is allegedly R460,000 ($25,000) from his football career.

How much does Mduduzi Shabalala earn?

While details about his earnings are not explicitly provided, it is evident that his market value is estimated at around R9,000,000, according to Transfermarkt stats.

Mduduzi Shabalala expressed gratitude to his parents by gifting them a new car, acknowledging their significant contribution to his success. Mduduzi's parents drove the brand new Hyundai i20 N-Line out of the dealership in June 2023, and the car is worth about R405 900.

Who is #42 on the Kaizer Chiefs?

Mduduzi Shabalala, a professional footballer from South Africa, has been playing for the Kaizer Chiefs football club since 2021. The Amakhosi young star has not revealed his parents' identities, although he has spoken about them in interviews.

However, during an interview, Shabalala disclosed that his parents were avid fans of Orlando Pirates. Since joining the Chiefs, he has converted most of his family members into Kaizer Chiefs fans, while his father remains loyal to Orlando Pirates. The young footballer humorously had this to say:

At home, I've influenced my mother, sisters, and young brother to support Chiefs. But my father has refused to change. Even now, he's saying that he's going to beat us, he loves Pirates very much.

Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs player. Photo: @mduduzishabalala12 on Instagram (modified by author)

Career

Mdu Shabalala began his football career early, gaining recognition by showcasing his skills internationally for the South Africa national under-17 soccer team.

He competed in prestigious competitions like the DStv Premiership (PSL), Nedbank Cup, and MTN8. However, Shabalala's Kaizer Chiefs journey began in June 2022, underscored by his commitment to the club through a three-year contract until 30 June 2025.

The Kaizer Chiefs player wears jersey number 42 for Amakhosi and showcases versatility in several positions. He plays as a midfielder, second striker, right winger, and attacking midfielder, making him a game-changer for the Chiefs.

Mduduzi Shabalala's salary is poised to increase as he consistently impresses in his game. Kaizer Chiefs retains the young talent despite attracting interest from various clubs, acknowledging his potential. As he continues to grow and develop his skills, he is undoubtedly becoming a player to watch nationally and internationally.

