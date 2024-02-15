Get to know Huening Kai, Korean boy band TXT singer

Huening Kai has become a Korean pop music industry household name thanks to his vocals and instrument dexterity. Although he has only been in the industry for about five years, his popularity as a Tomorrow X Together (TXT) music band member has skyrocketed since his association with the group.

Korean singer Huening Kai. Photo: @_huening.kai_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People often wonder what Huening Kai's real name is because of his ability to speak several languages and the fact that he uses it as his stage name. His name is Kai Kamal Huening, and as such, his stage name is part of his parent-given name.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kai Kamal Huening Nicknames Maknae, Hyuka, and NingNing, Diamond Maknae Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 2002 Age 21 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Honolulu, Hawaii, United States of America Current residence South Korea Nationality Korean-American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Weight 67 kg (148 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Gray Mother Jung Yeonju Father Nabil David Huening Siblings Lea and Bahiyyih Marital status Single School Yongmun Middle School, Lila Art High School, and Hanlim Multi Art School Profession Musician, rapper, instrumentalist

Huening Kai's background information

Kai's journey began in Hawaii. He lived there for about a year before moving to China, where he resided for another seven years. He has two sisters, Lea Navvab and Huening Bahiyyih, who are doing well for themselves in the entertainment industry.

Huening Kai's sister, Navvab, is a former VIVA turned influencer and soloist member. The other sister, Bahiyyih, is a project girl group Kep1er member.

Known for his representative emoticon, Huening Kai has endearing nicknames like Hyuka and NingNing. His favourite fruit is pineapple, reflecting his Hawaiian roots, and he has a penchant for seafood, pizza, and pasta.

How old is Hueng Kai?

Huening Kai's age is 21. He was born on 14 August 2002 in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

Fast facts on Huening Kai. Photo: @_huening.kai_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old was Huening Kai when he moved to Korea?

The musician moved to South Korea at the age of eight. He allegedly attended the Yongmun Middle School and Lila Art High School. Later, in the second half of 2019, he transferred to Hanlim Multi Art School.

Career

Huening Kai is the first international idol to debut under BigHit Entertainment, now known as HYBE Labels. Joining TXT on 15 January 2019, Huening Kai officially debuted on 4 March 2019 with the mini-album The Dream Chapter: STAR.

His group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), has made a significant mark in the K-pop scene with ten releases, including three studio albums and six EPs. Their third studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, soared to number five on the Billboard 200. This marked a historic achievement as the third male K-pop group with nine consecutive weeks on the chart.

One of their latest EPs, Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, debuted at number four. At some point, anticipation surrounded The Name Chapter: Temptation before it was set for 27 January 2022.

Who are Huening Kai's parents?

Huening Kai's dad is Nabil David Huening, and his mother is Jung Yeonju. His father has a German heritage, though he was born in Brazil, while his mother is Korean.

Nabil was active as a singer in China for about a decade and was fluent in Mandarin, English, Portuguese, and Korean. He reportedly performed in one of Mrs Martha Garcia's French classes.

Huening Kai at the Dior Homme Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter event. Photo: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP

Source: Getty Images

How do you write Huening Kai in Korean?

The musician's name is written as 휴닝카이. He is, however, also called Jung Ha-won (정하원), which is his Korean name and sometimes Xiuning Kai (休宁凯) in Chinese.

Is Huening Kai Korean?

He is part Korean and part German. Is Hueningkai Polish? He has Polish heritage, courtesy of his paternal Polish and Scottish roots.

Can Huening Kai speak English?

He can. Growing up in various countries, Huening Kai developed a remarkable ability to speak multiple languages: English, Portuguese, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and German.

What instruments can Huening Kai play?

The talented musician plays various instruments, including the piano, guitar, drums, and flute. His commitment to refining his craft is evident in his continuous efforts to improve and challenge himself.

Kai is the first international idol to debut under BigHit Entertainment, now known as HYBE Labels. Photo: @_huening.kai_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

During an interview and while reflecting on his journey, Huening Kai acknowledged the influence of fellow members in making him more goal-oriented.

The story of Huening Kai is one of cultural diversity, artistic passion, and unwavering dedication. As the youngest of TXT, he continues to evolve, leaving an indelible mark on the K-pop landscape. Whether through his multilingual abilities, musical talents, or dance challenges, Huening Kai remains a captivating figure in K-pop.

READ ALSO: Who is Canan Moodie? Age, parents, school, salary, career, injury, profiles

As published on Briefly, Canan Moodie is a rugby star from South Africa. Despite having played professionally for only a few years, he is already a household name countrywide, and many consider him an influential figure in the South African sports arena.

Moodie plays for Springboks, SA's national rugby team. He has represented SA numerous times in international games.

Source: Briefly News