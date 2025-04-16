Veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa's untimely death on 16 April 2025 has left the South African film and television industry in mourning

Social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes, with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sharing his condolences for the loss of the legendary actor

Don Mlangeni Nawa, widely known for his role as Zeb Matabane in Isidingo, had a lasting impact on South Africa's entertainment scene, also starring in The Estate, Uzalo, and many others

South Africans are reeling following the untimely death of veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared a heartfelt condolence message on social media.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shared a tribute following Don Mlangeni's death.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to Don Mlangeni

The Mzansi film and television industry plunged into mourning following the untimely death of Don Mlangeni Nawa. The news of his death was confirmed in a statement shared on his official social media pages by his family. Per the post, the seasoned thespian passed away on Wednesday, 16 April. Part of the post read:

"It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni Nawa, on 16 April 2025.

"He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor."

Social media has been awash with heartfelt tributes from Bra Don's fans and colleagues. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to his X page to share his condolences after the legendary star's passing. He wrote:

"Ahhhhh Bra Don 💔 What a talent! Sincere condolences to family and friends."

Fans mourn Bra Don Mlangeni

Social media users flooded Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's page with condolence messages. Many said the Isidingo actor will forever be remembered for his impact on the entertainment industry.

@Joseph314294865 said:

"My condolences to the family, he was one of the cool guys on the screen, Bra Zeb."

@SimbaWasu commented:

"To some of us, he will always be Bra Zeb Matabane. Rest in peace."

@Lee777453850969 wrote:

"Rest in peace, Bra Don. Your talent will forever inspire us. Sending heartfelt condolences to your loved ones."

@AnathiMah added

I’ll always remember him by his role on Hlala Kwabafileyo… RIP Mhlongo."

@Mzamo_Nomafu wrote:

"Laqhasha, Zakhe Mhlongo, David Khumalo, Zeb Matabane, Prince Moseki Kwena, Detective Dlomo, Thato Mokoena, Shadrack💔💔💔 Thank you Baba amaqhawe awalali ayaguqa."

@Thlaku said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace. We thank God for his life and the talent he has shared with us for many decades."

What you need to know about Don Mlangeni Nawa

Don Mlangeni Nawa was a talented South African actor who was in the industry for decades. The star is popular for playing the role of Zeb Matabane in Isidingo. He has also starred in several top productions like The Estate, Uzalo, The Throne, Shaka iLembe and Savage Beauty.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has joined South Africans in mourning Don Mlangeni Nawa.

