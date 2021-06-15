A clip showing the inside of Drake's private jet is trending on social media as fans share their thoughts on the plane's interior

The luxurious Boeing 767 plane reportedly cost the superstar $185 million (just over R2 billion) and comfortably fits over 30 people

The jet's 1980s-themed interior features oversized leather seats and tables, plus mirrored walls and carpeted floors

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A new video has surfaced on social media showing the inside of Drake's luxurious private jet, dubbed 'Air Drake'. The clip has gone viral.

The clip takes Drake's fans on a mini tour inside the Boeing 767 plane. In the video, a couple of Drake's friends can be seen having fun in the spacious jet while it's in the air.

Drake's luxurious private jet looks like a hotel inside. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Hip Hop DX reports that the Boeing 767 plane fits over 30 people comfortably. The plane reportedly cost the rapper $185 million.

According to Rap-Up, the superstar's plane has two bedrooms. The publication reports that the ’80s-inspired interior features oversized leather seats and tables, mirrored walls and carpeted hallways. The plane is divided up into different rooms with glossy wood panelling throughout the cabin.

Social media users who watched the video shared by XXL Magazine on Twitter have shared their thoughts on the inside of the rapper's jet. The magazine captioned the post:

"A mini tour of Drake’s private jet."

Check out some of the comments from the Toosie Slide hitmaker's fans below:

@masakiio_ wrote:

"That doesn’t even look like the inside of a plane."

@iamtheyounggod commented:

"I wouldn't be surprised if he got a studio in there."

@Drakes_Beard1 said:

"Bigger than them apartments in New York."

@todorovxd wrote:

"Jet? That's a whole hotel."

@ThandoPamla commented:

"This jet is bigger than most people's homes."

@dreteezy said:

"That’s a 5-star hotel on wheels till it takes flight."

@emmyisdrcoffee added:

"Mansion in the sky, lol."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Drake walks on stage with son Adonis

In other news about the mega-star, Briefly News reported recently that Drake sent his fans into a frenzy when he walked on stage with his son Adonis. The superstar won the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards and took Adonis with him onto the stage.

In a video that did the rounds on Twitter, Drake's fans could be seen taking videos of the heartwarming moment while others clapped their hands.

The talented and popular rapper even let his bundle of joy hold the trophy for him when they were still on the podium. At the time of publication, the video of the adorable moment had been viewed over 481 000 times. Most of Drake's fans agreed that Adonis looks like Drake's mom.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za