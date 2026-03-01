A South African Afrikaner refugee living in the US shared a video showing the food bank collection her family received from the American government

The haul included different types of food that were enough to keep a family going while they get on their feet

South Africans watching had questions about how the whole refugee process works and what else the government covers beyond food

A young woman from South Africa is recording videos for her TikTok page. Images: @the.smiths.usa

Source: TikTok

A South African woman now living in the US as an Afrikaner refugee posted a video on 27 February 2026 on her TikTok page @the.smiths.usa. She wanted to show everything her family received from a US government food bank programme. Spread across a table was a generous spread of canned goods, packets of vegetables, lentils, bread, cold meats, fresh fruit, cooking oil, and more. This gave many South Africans their first real look at what refugee food support in America actually looks like in practice.

South African refugees arriving in the US are able to access food assistance through several federal programmes without waiting the usual five years that other immigrants must wait. According to information from the Amerikaners website, refugees and asylees qualify immediately for programmes like SNAP, which provides monthly electronic food benefits, and WIC, which supports pregnant women and children under five. Organisations like Feeding America, Catholic Charities, and the Salvation Army also provide food parcels and meals with very few requirements, making support accessible from day one of arrival.

What the US food bank system offers Afrikaner refugees

The US food support system is spread across both government and non-government channels. Federal programmes cover basics like monthly grocery benefits and school meals for children, while churches and charities fill in the gaps with fresh produce, hot meals, and community support. Many of these organisations offer multilingual assistance, which has been helpful for Afrikaans-speaking families still finding their footing. Resettlement agencies can also guide new arrivals through the application process for each programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This comes as the US government announced plans to process up to 4,500 Afrikaner refugee applications per month, with temporary infrastructure being set up in Pretoria to speed things along.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA impressed by refugee's US food haul

South Africans, both concerned and interested, shared their thoughts on TikToker @the.smiths.usa's clip:

@Brooklyns World asked:

"Who or how is rental, electricity, furniture, etc., etc. paid?"

@Anina wrote:

"May you be very blessed."

@Shawn's Auto Electrical asked:

"How many people is that for?"

An Afrinaer refugee's food parcel. Images: @the.smiths.usa

Source: TikTok

More on Afrikaner refugees and life in the US

Briefly News recently reported on an Afrikaner woman who gave viewers a full tour of her temporary refugee accommodation in the US, and the questions South Africans had about the process kept coming long after the video ended.

recently reported on an Afrikaner woman who gave viewers a full tour of her temporary refugee accommodation in the US, and the questions South Africans had about the process kept coming long after the video ended. Another Afrikaner refugee posted a photo of free groceries from a US food bank with a caption that sparked a massive reaction, with South Africans quickly giving the assistance a very local nickname.

The US government announced it would process up to 4,500 Afrikaner refugee applications every month, and the additional step it revealed about setting up infrastructure in Pretoria had people asking a lot of questions.

Source: Briefly News