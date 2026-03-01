South Africa faces rising unemployment as Nestlé SA begins retrenchments, affecting over 400 employees

At least 100 employees have started severance talks, with more layoffs expected across East Africa

Globally, Nestlé is cutting 16,000 jobs under a major restructuring, focusing on core divisions and selling non-core brands

South Africa is already grappling with high unemployment, and now another major international company is cutting jobs. Nestlé South Africa has started issuing retrenchment notices to over 400 employees as part of a global restructuring plan.

According to Business Tech, at least 100 of these employees have begun discussions about severance packages. Sources say more layoffs are expected, not only in South Africa but also across Nestlé’s East African operations.

Nestle cuts 16,000 jobs globally

Globally, the food and beverage giant, under new CEO Philipp Navratil, is cutting around 16,000 jobs, about 6% of its workforce. The reorganisation focuses on four core divisions and includes selling off non-core brands, such as its remaining ice cream operations (brands like D’Onofrio, Real Dairy, Parlour, and Lafrutta), which will go to Froneri, a joint venture with PAI Partners.

Nestlé says the job reductions will vary by country.

“Transformation plans are being developed at a local level in line with each market’s business needs and structure,” a company spokeswoman said.

She added that Nestlé remains committed to supporting both the local and African economy, aiming for a sustainable future on the continent.

Social media reactions

South Africans have reacted to the shock news with worry for the South African economy and citizens.

@Silva_nature said:

"Clap hands for the GNU, another company closing down."

@CGFResearch commented:

"As people are beginning to see, poor governance has a direct bearing on an economy, and with this comes a drop in business sentiment. Far too little attention is being paid in SA regarding the importance of ethical leadership - citizens bear the brunt."

@PantsiMelikhaya asked:

"Where is this business confidence and growing economy that Cyril and his choir are praising?"

@EugeneChemaly wrote:

"Having a job has become a status symbol."

@Rolo14073750661 stated:

"SA is not to blame; they have sold off the global ice cream business. restructuring etc."

SA Post Office cuts down 4900 jobs

The South African Post Office went ahead with retrenchments affecting almost 4,900 employees in 2024, despite hopes for temporary financial relief. The Joint Business Rescue Practitioners expressed regret over their unsuccessful application for relief funding and apologised to the affected staff.

Many South Africans are worried about the job losses, especially given the country’s severe unemployment crisis. Although the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) was seen as a potential lifeline, the necessary funding could not be secured.

