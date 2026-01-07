A man on TikTok shared a post about how his life changed drastically after he graduated from Wits University

The man reflected on how far he came in his life after pursuing his studies and meeting the love of his life

Many people were touched by the compilation that the man shared about the way his life progressed

A TikTok post of a man sharing his life story went viral on 05 January 2025. The Wits University graduate showed online users how he got a happily ever after type of story.

A Wits University graduate celebrates achievements. Image: @bonganibvm

Source: TikTok

The man who shared the meaningful milestones in his life so far received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the post of the man celebrating his wins since graduating from Wits University.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A man shared photos of his life after earning his degree from Wits University. The man revealed that he landed a permanent job, bought his first car and then married the love of his life. He celebrated moving into their first apartment after getting married, as well as the purchase of their first home six months into their marriage. The gent showed people they wore matching outfits, and other moments, he shared with his wife.

The man also started a small business selling meat with his wife. Experts report that choosing the right partner can accelerate a person's life. Entrepreneur reports that marriage requirements, such as communication, reliability and more, make married business owners more successful on average.

The married Wits graduates were flooded with congratulatory messages. Image: @bonganibvm

Source: TikTok

South Africa applauds Wits university graduate

Many people were touched by the special moments the man shared about his happy life. Online users commented, congratulating @bonganibvm on all his achievements. Watch the man's milestones and read people's comments below:

BTTC 10K challenge 2025👑 👑 gushed:

"Wits gave you a good life: qualification and a good wife!!🙌🙌...you conquered the edge, chief."

ntate wa hae wrote:

"God protect your marriage. All the best."

XS_MEDIA_Films envied the young man's life:

"🕯️To Us who have to build big houses for our parents first from scratch, still help our siblings with tuition fees 😭before we could do anything 🕯️"

nkosiisiyabonga joked:

"Ningafebelani ke please 🙏"

Thulane Orlando Lhongo applauded:

"I’m so proud of you my friends, Xikwembu xiyama mahleni ximukatekisa 🔥"

Roxanne Mazibuko said:

"Dear young man, the Word says he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord. Favour brings speed, advantage, and open doors. You will do well—go and prosper."

Flies don't land on heat,👍 appreciated the man's wholesome life update:

"Wow I'm fighting so my children live a life like yours.... you know, everything on schedule👌"

Noblewoman_Sarah joked:

"To us who went to Wits and came out the way esize ngakhona (we were)😭😂all the best guys for the future and congrats once again."

Other Briefly News stories about graduates

Source: Briefly News