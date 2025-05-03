A TikTok video shows a young girl having the time of her life after hearing a groovy Bacardi song

The young white girl put on her dancing shoes and went viral on TikTok with over 100,000 views thanks to her smooth dance moves

Online users shared their two cents on the young girl who showed that she is fully immersed in South African culture, and loves it

A young girl danced to Bacardi and became a TikTok sensation. Many people could not stop raving about the kid's groovy moves.

A white girl went TikTok viral for dancing to Bacardi and speaking SeTswana. Image: @djyblacca

Source: TikTok

The white girl who was dancing to the South African music genre received thousands of likes. People flooded the comment section with reviews about the girl's Bacardi moves.

White girl nails Bacardi

In a TikTok video shared by @djyblacca, a young girl named Julia showed off her fancy footwork to Bacardi. In the viral clip, she was also speaking Sestswana as she had fun to the beat. Watch the video of the girl dancing to Bacardi below:

SA music to the world

South Africans left to see people from different cultures embrace local music. One video shows Koreans enjoying an amapiano hit. People were also chuffed after seeing a DJ from overseas playing a South African song in a European Club. Briefly News reported that a crowd in Dublin, Ireland, looked like they were having the time of their life listening to South African music.

Bacardi is another fast-emerging South African music genre. International Sensation Tyla rose to fame after bringing Bacardi moves to the international stage. Tyla's blend of Bacardi and amapiano helped to establish her signature look and sound. Many South Africans have expressed pride in the way Tyla has put South Africa on the map by staying true to her roots.

Tyla made Bacardi popular overseas with her signature dance moves. Image: Josh Brasted

Source: Getty Images

SA applauds white girl's Bacardi dance moves

Online users were raving about the girl's dancing. Some people referenced Matenas, a white boy who went viral for dancing to amapiano while at school.

Viewers on TikTok did not forget to mention Donald Trump, who claimed that South Africa was discriminating against white people in the country. Netizens have gotten into the habit of using videos of white people having fun in South Africa as evidence against Donald Trump. Read the comments below:

Lee 🫦 joked:

"Mosadi wa Matenas."

she_nanzi wrote:

"Its not Julia anymore ke Kamogelo."

Nia Dlamini 💕 remarked:

"Dlala julia wako Pretoria."

Mthunzi added:

"This is a kid, enjoying dancing."

Thabiso commented:

"You didn't tell us that matenas has gf that can dance 😳"

ncumisa363 gushed:

"Uhg she’s so nunus🥹♥️"

neomkhon wrote:

"Trump okae?"

