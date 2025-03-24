Kelly Khumalo shared a viral video of herself dancing and cleaning with her youngest daughter, Luna, showing her fun side as a mother

Fans praised Kelly for being authentic and loving towards her children, with many admiring her beauty and strong personality

Luna, born in 2023, has already shown musical talent, previously impressing fans by singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Kelly Khumalo loves spending quality time at home with her children. The star recently shared a video while having a dancing and cleaning moment with her youngest daughter, Luna.

Kelly Khumalo has been praised for her relatable content. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's adorable video goes viral

Aww! Kelly Khumalo might be one of the biggest stars in Africa, but at home, she is just mommy. The star loves sharing snippets of the sweet moments with her children. Kelly recently left her fans' hearts pumping custard when she shared a video showing her eldest daughter Thingo's reaction to her birthday surprise.

Taking to her Instagram page a few days after Thingo's birthday surprise, the doting mother of three shared a video while goofing around with her youngest daughter, Luna. In the video, the award-winning singer was mopping the kitchen floors while dancing with Luna. She captioned the video:

"Vibing with my girls 🤣 the Future No BARE MINIMUM GANG❗️🤟🏾🐆🤴🏾👏🏽"

It looks like Luna is following in her talented mother's footsteps. Not long ago, the cute little baby who was born in 2023 warmed hearts when she showed off her impressive singing voice in a video. The clip showed Luna singing Twinkle Twinkle Litte Star for her mama.

Fans respond to Kelly Khumalo's video

Social media users loved seeing Kelly Khumalo in her element. Many commended the singer for always showing her authentic self in her posts. Some fans could not get enough of Kelly Khumalo's banging body and beauty.

@thandiswa_tp said:

"You are one of the strongest, realest and most authentic human beings. You are literally holding the bull by its horns. Love you big time ❤️❤️❤️"

@nozi82 wrote:

"Hot mama 🔥🔥🔥❤️. I must say you are the best mom ❤️"

@hlehle1998 commented:

"Ncooooooo maaaaaaaaan uyathandwa yintliziyo yam wena Makhums ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@lady_oceansadadj added:

"One thing about Kelly, she loves her children ❤️🔥🙌👏😍"

@charlieayabonga wrote:

"Oh, I love you so much @kellykhumaloza 🙌♥️♥️one day I wish to share the stage with you🙏🙏one day!!"

@ms_siyaphi said:

"You are a true Mzantsi girl, your nyash gave you away, dlala ka yona maan😂😂😂😂"

@bulym_mokgoajane added:

"That ONE CELEBRITY I want to meet so Badly my sis @kellykhumaloza"

Kelly Khumalo shares powerful message

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Kelly Khumalo recorded a message for her fans, and people received it with mixed reactions.

Musician Kelly Khumalo took to Instagram to share a profound message about attachment and discernment and how people should save themselves from forces trying to block their blessings. The singer advised her followers to practice detachment so they could prosper in life. Kelly recently accepted her calling and has been practising as a traditional healer.

