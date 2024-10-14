A shy Cape Town young man was surprised by Spur employees on his special day

After the gent blew out candles on his birthday cake, the staff hilariously sang for her

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation entertaining

A Cape Town shy kid was surprised by Spur staff on his special day. Images: @choka10

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town young shy man didn't know how to act after Spur employees sang for him on his birthday.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @choka10, the family is seen at Spur in Zavenwacht Mall, Cape Town. They were enjoying a young man's birthday. They even had a cake in front of him. As he blew out the candles, Spur's music came on.

The son only realised later that the song that was playing was a birthday song. Before he knew it, the employees came to the table to clap and sing for him. He didn't know how to act as he was shy, lol.

Cape Town Spur employees surprise shy kid

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

Mzansi laugh at the shy young man

The video raked over 440k views, with many online users finding the situation entertaining. See the comments below:

@Rue💜De'shy expressed:

"Spur should bring back this song..."

@🐝BE€🐝 wrote:

"I miss the old song where they did the chicken dance, that one was so fun."

@TheSasquatc commented:

"Bros lucky its empty some of us had to sit there awkward when its full.😂"

@Kaitlin enjoyed:

"That was nice,i appreciate my mom so much,but im also very shy on camera and public😅😅."

@larrybyday loved:

"He wasn't ready, lol! So heartwarming🤗."

@thee_Masoedah_Fakier was entertained:

"I loved how excited the little ones got😅."

