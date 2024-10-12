Boy Texts Girlfriend From TV After Mom Confiscates Phone in TikTok Video
- A boy showed people how he makes sure that his girlfriend always gets a loving message from him
- The video of his hilarious plan whenever he has no access to a phone made people laugh as he demonstrated immense dedication
- Online users admired the young boy's creativity and romantic instinct after he got into trouble with his mother
A young boy went viral after showing people how much he loves his girlfriend. In a video, the kid showed that nothing can ever stop him from talking to her.
People were thoroughly entertained by a video of the young boy's antics. His alternative to texting on his phone cracked online users up.
Boy without phone finds way to text girlfriend
In a TikTok video, a boy @teveentich_unofficial said his mom took his phone away. To text his girlfriend goodnight, he used their Smart TV. Watch the video below:
South Africa amused by boy
Many people thought the kid was funny for making a plan for his girlfriend. Netizens gushed over how adorable he was.
Alungile444 commented:
"If he doesn't do this, then I don't want him."
NaNa said|:
"When I say I want effort, I mean this, lol."
Moscow was amused:
"Fast typing 😩🔥🔥goated"
just_oneiloe joked:
"Kanti is standing at the corner looking at you."
T🌺 added:
"Then your mom walks in."
Zipho laughed:
"The emojis were accurate 😭😂very necessary."
nana warned:
"Shesha before umnikazi we tv angena. (Hurry before the owner of the TV comes."
Bee_Personality was impressed:
"The dedication 😂 the concentration, yesses."
Vortex Vogue wrote:
"Straight to my status 😂, he has to see this! I’m tired of explaining small things."
School boy cries over bae who left him for Polo driver
Briefly News previously reported that a hilarious TikTok video captured a high school boy bawling his eyes out after his girlfriend, Wendi, did him dirty.
In the clip shared by @qisteam3, the boy is seen at his desk in class crying out loudly, lamenting how Wendi broke his heart by going off with another guy who drives a VW Polo.
The boy tried to explain the incident to his friend, who tried to comfort him and even wipe his tears with a school tie.
