A boy showed people how he makes sure that his girlfriend always gets a loving message from him

The video of his hilarious plan whenever he has no access to a phone made people laugh as he demonstrated immense dedication

Online users admired the young boy's creativity and romantic instinct after he got into trouble with his mother

A young boy went viral after showing people how much he loves his girlfriend. In a video, the kid showed that nothing can ever stop him from talking to her.

A boy texted his girlfriend on a TV and many people were amused. Image: @teveentich_unofficial / TikTok / SDI Productions / Getty Images

People were thoroughly entertained by a video of the young boy's antics. His alternative to texting on his phone cracked online users up.

Boy without phone finds way to text girlfriend

In a TikTok video, a boy @teveentich_unofficial said his mom took his phone away. To text his girlfriend goodnight, he used their Smart TV. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by boy

Many people thought the kid was funny for making a plan for his girlfriend. Netizens gushed over how adorable he was.

Alungile444 commented:

"If he doesn't do this, then I don't want him."

NaNa said|:

"When I say I want effort, I mean this, lol."

Moscow was amused:

"Fast typing 😩🔥🔥goated"

just_oneiloe joked:

"Kanti is standing at the corner looking at you."

T🌺 added:

"Then your mom walks in."

Zipho laughed:

"The emojis were accurate 😭😂very necessary."

nana warned:

"Shesha before umnikazi we tv angena. (Hurry before the owner of the TV comes."

Bee_Personality was impressed:

"The dedication 😂 the concentration, yesses."

Vortex Vogue wrote:

"Straight to my status 😂, he has to see this! I’m tired of explaining small things."

