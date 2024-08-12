A little boy had the time of his life as he was gifted with amazing goodies in a clip making rounds online

Checkers is doing the most. The retail shop surprised a little boy with fantastic stuff, and the clip went viral.

Checkers gifts, a little boy who is obsessed with Sixty60

The footage shared by @littleboss_littlebaby on the video platform shows a little girl and boy standing outside as they receive their gifts from Checkers. This comes after the boy had a Sixty60 birthday party, and the store was gracious enough to send them a few goodies.

While taking to the TikTok caption, @littleboss_littlebaby expressed their gratitude by saying:

"Thank you sooooo much, Checkers_Sixty60."

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi is in awe

South African netizens enjoyed watching the heartwarming moment as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the clip.

Iamshanise said:

"There is something about Checkers 60 60 that our kids love...cause if you ask my boy what he wants to be when he's big, he says, Checkers man."

Sedi baby cracked a joke, saying:

"This is my sign to throw a woolies-themed birthday party."

Valma wrote:

"That's so sweet."

Cat Carstens was impressed:

"Checkers marketing team is next-level."

Tasha Tashy Perumal commented:

"Oh, man! I love this."

Tebz shared:

"I love Checkers and will continue supporting a brand that is sensitive and attuned to its customers."

Nessa simply added:

"I love this for him."

