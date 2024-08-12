SA Boy Obsessed With Checkers Sixty60 Gets Surprise Gifts From the Store in Heartwarming Video
- A little boy had the time of his life as he was gifted with amazing goodies in a clip making rounds online
- The footage gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- People loved watching the beautiful moment as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over them
Checkers is doing the most. The retail shop surprised a little boy with fantastic stuff, and the clip went viral.
Checkers gifts, a little boy who is obsessed with Sixty60
The footage shared by @littleboss_littlebaby on the video platform shows a little girl and boy standing outside as they receive their gifts from Checkers. This comes after the boy had a Sixty60 birthday party, and the store was gracious enough to send them a few goodies.
While taking to the TikTok caption, @littleboss_littlebaby expressed their gratitude by saying:
"Thank you sooooo much, Checkers_Sixty60."
Take a look at the heartwarming video below:
Mzansi is in awe
South African netizens enjoyed watching the heartwarming moment as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the clip.
Iamshanise said:
"There is something about Checkers 60 60 that our kids love...cause if you ask my boy what he wants to be when he's big, he says, Checkers man."
Sedi baby cracked a joke, saying:
"This is my sign to throw a woolies-themed birthday party."
Valma wrote:
"That's so sweet."
Cat Carstens was impressed:
"Checkers marketing team is next-level."
Tasha Tashy Perumal commented:
"Oh, man! I love this."
Tebz shared:
"I love Checkers and will continue supporting a brand that is sensitive and attuned to its customers."
Nessa simply added:
"I love this for him."
Checkers Sixty60 delivery guy braves Cape Town wet weather
Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video captured a Checkers Sixty60 driver braving Cape Town’s inclement weather to make a delivery.
The footage shared by @laurenjean__ shows the driver on his delivery scooter bravely whizzing through a flooded suburban road.
“Next time you order Checkers Sixty60, please select a boat,” @laurenjean__ joking wrote in the post."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za