A local woman took to TikTok to show what happened when to Asian men wanted to preach at her gate

When the men found out that she was filming them, they stated that they didn't want to be recorded

The video caused a divide among social media users, who expressed their thoughts about the request

A woman showed her encounter with Asian preachers who stopped by her house. Images: @kananelo_p

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a video of her encounter with two Asian preachers at her gate, who wanted to spread the gospel. Their request not to be filmed caused a debate among social media users.

TikTok user @kananelo_p shared the clip on 30 January 2026, showcasing how the men wanted to talk about the 'Heavenly Mother,' which they claimed was in the Book of Galatians. The woman told them that she is Muslim but still gives them a moment to preach. When she asked them to take out their Bibles to show the Word, one of the men shared that he didn't want to be in her video.

The woman responded:

"I want to take a video because I want to show people what you're preaching."

The men eventually walked away after a brief back-and-forth.

She captioned her post:

"This time, I decided to question them. They refused to be filmed."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @kananelo_p's account below:

Asian preachers spark a conversation

Hundreds of internet users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts on the woman's encounter with the two men.

The video caused a stir among social media users. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Source: UGC

@shadrack_kiban shared with the public:

"I had the same experience... spent over one hour in my house debating."

@sophycharleen said to the woman:

"But I hear their chat about being recorded, though."

@samuwarona added their opinion in the comments, writing:

"Why are you posting them when they nicely asked not to be filmed? I don't agree with their beliefs, but they asked not to be filmed. I feel like this is so wrong."

@gugs044 said with a laugh:

"Not me running to Galatians."

A confused @busisa.kamahlangu asked:

"Heavenly who?"

