Gogo Skhotheni was trolled online after a video of her preaching in a church went viral

The DJ and sangoma were dragged by people who claimed that she is not a real preacher

The video sparked a mix of reactions, with people saying she was only there to flaunt her BBL

Gogo Skhotheni delivered a sermon and was judged for it. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni preaches in church

A snippet of Gogo Skhotheni's sermon in a church went viral. The sangoma was preaching about young people's love for social media. She also touched on parents taking social media so seriously that they get advice from people online.

The video was shared online by a Twitter user @S_Phola__, who laughed and captioned the video, "Someone said she is lying."

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi claims Skhotheni is a fraud

The sangoma, who also turned DJ, got dragged online by people who claimed that she was not a real preacher.

The video clip also sparked reactions as people said she was only there to flaunt her BBL.

@TshepoTC11 said:

"Women are not allowed to preach, and this is the reason they’ll start talking about men instead of worshipping The Almighty."

@Zweli_Thixo added:

"I heard her "manga" But something is off with this lady. She's a fraud."

@sparx_ltd claimed:

"This lies show was just to show off the new BBL, and as usual gullible congregants fall for it all the time."

@lebatinte stated:

"Apparently that's not a church but a shrine with their pastor who's a gobela. Surely we live in the times of "many will come in my name."

@MissZee88091599 stated:

"Alleged self-proclaimed dark magic performer, turned DJ, is now preaching in church about social media influences. Hai ke!"

@Fsociety1312 added:

"One minute at the Club. Jiki Jiki e Church preaching. Somewhere in the Bible it says no woman can be a Pastor but then Nazooooooooo."

Gogo Skhotheni says she is now a born-again

In a previous report from Briefly News, viral sangoma Gogo Skhotheni announced that she is now a born again Christian and has decided to give her life to God.

Skhotheni joined a list of local celebs who have decided to walk a Godly path. However, she also did not denounce or retire from being a healer, saying her gift remains despite being a child of God.

Source: Briefly News