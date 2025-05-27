Social worker Errol Peterson has described Steveno van Rhyn as a menace to society

Peterson made the statement during sentencing proceedings of van Rhyn, Kelly Smith and Jacquin Appollis

He also noted that van Rhy showed no remorse and even claimed he didn’t care what happened to Joslin

Steveno van Rhyn has been described as a menace to society by a social worker. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Steveno van Rhyn has been described as a menace to society who showed no remorse for Joslin Smith.

That’s according to Errol Peterson, a social worker who conducted probation officer reports on van Rhyn, Kelly Smith and Jacquin Appollis.

The trio were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking, and are appearing in the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre where their sentencing proceedings are being held.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Van Rhyn showed no remorse

During the presentation of his report on van Rhyn, Peterson stated that he flat out denied any culpability in the matter. He continued that van Rhyn acknowledged his substance abuse but denied any involvement in Joslin Smith’s disappearance.

Van Rhyn also blamed the police for falsely accusing him, accused the witnesses of lying and even claimed that the judge was biased. Peterson also noted that van Rhyn showed a complete lack of remorse.

“In fact, upon questioning, he callously stated that he does not care what happened to Joslin Smith.”

Van Rhyn’s history of violence

Peterson also noted van Rhyn’s many run-ins with the law, saying that he had a propensity towards crime. During his interviews with those who knew van Rhyn, they described him as highly strung, saying he had no qualms about assaulting anyone who angered him. According to the report, he also had opportunities to turn his life around, but flouted them.

“In light of his many infractions, he is clearly a menace to society.” Peterson stated.

Errol Peterson accused Steveno van Rhyn of showing no remorse, adding that he was a menace to society. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

Defence lawyer argues that van Rhyn can be rehabilitated

During cross-examination, the convict’s defence lawyer, Nobahle Mkabayi, tried to argue that her client could be rehabilitated and that imprisonment was the wrong choice. She stated that her client had not been found guilty of any offences in the few years before the Joslin case, which proved that he could self-rehabilitate.

Peterson argued that if van Rhyn was not convicted in the Joslin case, he did not doubt that he would have been convicted of another crime. He again stated that the van Rhyn was a menace to society.

She also argued that mitigating circumstances were that he abused substances and that some of his previous convictions came when he was much younger.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

Kelly blames witnesses, courts and lawyer

Briefly News also reported that Kelly Smith maintained that she didn't know what happened to her daughter, Joslin.

Kelly also claimed that the court was biased, her lawyer was incompetent and that the witnesses lied.

That was according to Errol Peterson, a social worker who testified in the ongoing trial in Saldanha Bay.

Source: Briefly News