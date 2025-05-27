Chaos erupted in a Parliamentary sitting on 27 May 2025, as proceedings were marred by numerous delays

The Economic Freedom Fighters took issue with Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Annelie Lotriet

South Africans weighed in on the removal of numerous members, with some agreeing with the decision

Parliamentary Sitting Descends Into Chaos, SA Divided As Members Removed for Disrupting Proceedings

WESTERN CAPE – A question-and-answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa turned chaotic as political parties disrupted proceedings.

The president was addressing Parliament for the first time since he returned from his trip to the United States of America, where he met with US President Donald Trump.

But proceedings didn’t go as planned due to numerous objections, raised tensions and shouting matches.

Members of Parliament removed from sitting

While Ramaphosa attempted to field questions about the high cost of living, policies implemented by the Government of National Unity (GNU), and even the R1 trillion set aside for infrastructure, he had to deal with delays as Members of Parliament (MPs) disrupted proceedings with points of order.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Annelie Lotriet, frequently had to try and restore order during the chaotic sitting.

The Economic Freedom Fighters accused the deputy speaker of abusing her powers, as she removed a few of the party’s members for disrupting proceedings.

Omphile Maotwe and Sihle Lonzi were both asked to leave the sitting after rising on points of order, while Julius Malema also felt her wrath and was removed.

Malema took issue with Dr Lotriet asking him if he was rising on a new point of order, saying that she “mustn’t do that thing of marshalling us like she marshals her gardeners.”

South Africans react to the chaotic scenes

Social media users weighed in on the drama in Parliament, as some expressed unhappiness with the deputy speaker, while others felt she should have removed unruly Parliamentarians earlier.

@luyolomkentane said:

“She was not consistent in the applications of House Rules, much to the ire of the EFF.”

@incontroZA joked:

“Gogo Annelie is doing the Lord's work.”

@Jikingqina stated:

“She was too nice. The EFF members were disruptive. She should have chucked them out earlier.”

@phillibecks added:

“She must stop being nice to unruly members. She was very kind to these people by allowing them to disrupt for one hour. That was embarrassing.”

@Benni_RSA claimed:

“This speaker is racist and hates the EFF. She thinks the EFF are her girls and boys that she hired to clean her house.”

@Sibalukhul91101 said:

“The EFF will never change.”

@AMlozana added:

“Eish, these EFF guys. Just when they start making sense, they go and shoot themselves in the foot again.”

@Rain_Drops_20 stated:

“They raised good points, but the EFF is childish. I myself voted for them, but seeing how they handle themselves is a bit childish. I wouldn’t mind if this party falls apart.”

