The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the inclusion of R1 trillion set aside for infrastructure development.

Enoch Godongwana set aside the huge amount, saying that infrastructure was the bedrock of economic development

South Africans are concerned that the huge amount of money will be used for its intended purposes

The DA's Willie Aucamp welcomed the R1 trillion set aside for infrastructure development in the budget speech, but South Africans are more sceptical. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is pleased with budget 3.0, particularly the funds set aside for infrastructure development.

Enoch Godongwana presented the budget speech to Parliament in Cape Town on 21 May 2025, the third time the Finance Minister has attempted to do so.

With no Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike included, the speech was welcomed by the DA, particularly the R1 trillion allocated for infrastructure development.

DA welcomes infrastructure development funds

Speaking after the speech was delivered, National Spokesperson for the party, Willie Aucamp, said that this was the budget the DA was fighting for.

"We have a budget that will have no VAT increases, no personal tax increases, nor corporate VAT increase, and that is what the Democratic Alliance has been advocating for,” he said.

He also welcomed the R1 trillion allocated for infrastructure development, saying that this would grow the economy.

Godongwana budgeted R1 trillion for infrastructure, saying it was the bedrock for economic development.

"The spending will focus on three sectors: R402 billion for transport and logistics. R219 billion for energy infrastructure. R150 billion for water and sanitation," the minister said during his speech.

The minister added that the roads agency, SANRAL, would get R100 billion for the upkeep of the country’s roads, while PRASA would get R19.2 billion to get the rail infrastructure back on track.

The minister announced that R402 billion was for transport and logistics, R219 billion for energy infrastructure, and R150 billion for water and sanitation. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

South Africans aren’t as optimistic as the DA

While the DA was happy with the amount put aside for getting the country’s infrastructure back on track, many social media users were worried that the money would never be used for its intended purposes.

Elmar Leon Nel asked:

“Where will we find R1 trillion? Is that over 100 years?

Dale Rosewall stated:

“So, it’s actually R200 million after corruption, if we are lucky.”

Quinton Quakes Crawford added:

“Five years later, and we still won't see this infrastructure.”

Zubair Motala asked:

“Three-quarters of it is getting stolen?”

Syanda Bhungane stated:

“No one will account for that R1 trillion when it disappears like that R500 billion during Covid.”

Valencia Van Der Merwe said:

“R1 trillion more to steal or waste on fruitless expenditure.”

Johan Syffert Snr added:

“We'll be lucky if R100 gets spent on infrastructure. The rest will be stolen or mismanaged.”

Tlotswane Ramohlokoane explained:

“AmaPhara, Nyaope boys, foreigners, and self-imposed homeless people are waiting to cash in on this one. You have to fix policing first and law and order, otherwise you are just putting out cheese for rats to eat.”

Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto weSizwe Party reject the budget

Briefly News also reported that the various political parties shared their views on the budget speech.

While some were pleased with it, the Economic Freedom Fighters rejected the third version of the budget.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party said it repeated the same words the African National Congress has repeated for 30 years.

