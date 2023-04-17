DA leader John Steenhuisen has once again singled out the governing African National Congress

Steenhuisen said that South Africans would continue to suffer under ANC rule if parties didn't band together to stabilise the country

The DA leader was speaking at a public meeting with farmers in the small Eastern Cape town of Alexandra

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

EASTERN CAPE - The 2024 national elections are around the corner, and John Steenhuisen is working hard on electioneering for his political party.

John Steenhuisen says South Africans will continue to suffer under the ANC's rule. Image: Michele Spatari & RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance leader was addressing farmers Alexandra in the Eastern Cape when he said the South African will continue to suffer under the rule of the African National Congress (ANC).

Steenhuisen said dilapidated state of Eastern Cape town was evidence of bad governance

Steenhuisen pointed to the dilapidated state of the Ndlambe municipality as a direct result of the ANC's rule. He said the once economically thriving small town had been reduced to a run-down and ruined area with poor service delivery because of bad governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Speaking to SABC News, Steenhuisen said that if given a chance, the DA can return Alexandra and the Ndlambe municipality to a thriving and safe community.

Steenhiusen added:

"The key message for Ndlambe is that we already have 30% [voter share] here. [With] just a little bit more we can take over this municipality and do want we've done in other municipalities where the DA has governed."

DA plans to oust ANC through moonshot pact

The DA leader has called on opposition parties to work together to get the ANC out of power.

Steenhuisen tweeted about the DA's plan to oust the ANC and Keep the Economic Freedom Fighter from governing through a moonshot pact.

South Africans slam John Steenhuisen for comments about the ANC

Below are some comments:

@MGILIJACCC claimed:

"The same DA that wants to vote in ANC under Ramaphosa when it fails in the 2024 election."

@NtshengedzeniMu asked:

"One day he is for opposition parties and other days he is for ANC, where does John stand kahle kahle?"

@Reubzen accused:

"DA did not participate in the national shutdown to bring ANC down. Instead, it ran to court to protect ANC."

@Jailbir50284837 said:

"If they all can join hands, they might as well form one party. The problem is their egos are too big. Each leader wants to be the uber leader."

@leflawiza commented:

"It’s not like the DA is a better option, the one problem is that there’s no strong opposing party… Hence SA is in this crisis."

John Steenhuisen details DA’s master plan to defeat ANC and keep eff out of power in 2024 national elections

In another story, Briefly News reported that John Steenhuisen won the Democratic Alliance's elective conference on Sunday, 2 April and was re-elected party leader.

The re-elected DA leader didn't hold back in his impassioned acceptance speech after his sweeping victory against the former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalaste. The speech was broadcast by eNCA.

Steenhuisen detailed how the DA would defeat the African National Congress in the 2024 national elections and prevent an ANC/EFF "doomsday coalition".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News