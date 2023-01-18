Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla left many social media users reeling with his remarks on Western Sahara

During the African Nations Championship address in Algeria, Mandla said Western Sahara should be freed from oppression

Fans at a soccer match retaliated by holding up signs that took a jab at the “whites-only” town in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Remarks made by Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla sparked anger and left many South Africans reeling.

Mandla Mandela was slammed for his recent jab at Morocco and was told to focus his attention on Orania. Image: Rajesh Jantilal & Stephane De Sakutin

Source: Getty Images

He was speaking at the African Nations Championship in Algeria when he seemingly took a jab at Morocco. Algeria and Morocco have been in a long feud over Western Sahara.

During the address at the stadium named after his grandfather, Mandla said Western Sahara should be freed from oppression. He labelled the area as the “last colony of Africa”, leaving many fuming.

Responding to the controversial remarks, fans at a soccer match retaliated by holding up signs that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Little Mandela. The only colony left in Africa is Orania”.

A video clip of the signage was shared on Twitter by Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who previously also spoke out against Morocco.

Orania is a “whites-only” town in South Africa situated along the Orange River in the Karoo region. Mandla also faced backlash from Morocco's football federation following his remarks.

The Confederation of African Football plans to investigate the remarks and said it remains neutral on political matters. According to IOL, Morocco decided not to send its Under-23 team after Algeria refused to authorise a direct flight from Rabat.

Social media users react to Mandla Mandela’s remarks

@roezava said:

“This happens when you poke your nose into everyone's affairs. Morocco is not Zimbabwe, the last time it was South Sudan.”

@haroldk112 posted:

“What they're basically saying is that "young man, you don't know what you're talking about, so sit down. Just leave that for the elders".”

@cmatleza wrote:

“What a strong message.”

@Style_Linda added:

“That's so profound. Facts about South Africa.”

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi refuses to celebrate Morocco’s World Cup victory, calls for Africa to reject country

Briefly News also reported that Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi refused to celebrate Morocco’s win at the Fifa World Cup which made the country the first in Africa to advance to the semi-finals.

The EFF Member of Parliament took to social media to slam the country for its occupation of Western Sahara.

“Africa must reject Morocco until they end their occupation of Western Sahara. I refuse to celebrate,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News