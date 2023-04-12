The National Prosecuting Authority unexpectedly withdrew the charges against the four men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee

The Economic Freedom Fighters expressed outrage at the decision, saying the state is not prepared to deal with gender-based violence

South Africans are also upset at the outcome of the Gardee case because justice has not been served

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

NELSPRUIT - Justice is yet to be served for the late Hillary Gardee, who was kidnapped and murdered last April. Gardee was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The NPA provisionally withdrew the charges against the four men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee. Images: @HillaryGardee

Source: Twitter

The four accused, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, were given an opportunity to go home after the state provisionally withdrew the charges against them on Wednesday, 12 April.

NPA withdraws charges because witnesses refuse to testify

According to SowetanLIVE, the National Prosecuting Authority told Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo that they have decided to withdraw the charges against the accused provisionally because three key state witnesses were unwilling to testify.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This new revelation outraged the judge because the NPA said it was ready to begin the trial a day earlier. State prosecutor Adv Thobeka Phungula explained that they learnt about the witnesses' refusal to testify on Wednesday morning.

Ratshibvumo explained to the accused that they were not entirely off the hook and could be called back to stand trial at any time.

EFF disturbed by the NPA's decision to withdraw charges in the Hillary Gardee murder case

The EFF did not take the NPA's decision to let the four men accused of murdering Gardee walk free lightly. The party issued a statement shortly after the court adjourned and expressed contempt.

The Red Berets stated that the NPA's decision displayed the incompetencies of the state and the ill-preparedness to prosecute cases of gender-based violence.

The EFF also stated that the sudden refusal for witnesses to testify could mean they were intimidated, which is a common trend for whistleblowers in South Africa.

The party condemned the NPA and the police for how they handled Gardee's murder investigation.

"The incapacity of these institutions to utilise technology and forensic evidence as the basis of their investigation has to confusion and immeasurable pain and suffering to the Gardee family," read the statement.

South Africans disheartened by the outcome of the Hillary Gardee murder trial

@Sli_Simelane said:

"Lemme guess… investigations not complete or witnesses not subpoenaed? Anyway, welcome to Mzansi"

@LaPolymath said:

"The justice system fails us daily. It Is very unfortunate."

@RusselBason said:

"Not surprised And this is for a highly politicised case as well. My dad’s murderer was let out on bail with a signed confession… that was in 2016, and he’s never been found since. There is no justice in South Africa "

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"This is a very sad thing to happen to the family, this provisional withdrawal smells of behind-the-scenes pulling of strings, @NPA_Prosecutes will be the hill on which this society will perish."

Some South Africans say the men accused of Gardee's murder should sue the state

@Aylah_ZA said:

"Those people must sue this collapsing government and run it to the ground once ‍♂️"

@brandonmcc1976 said:

"Didn't Cele say they dragged one guy out of a wedding? Wrongful arrest lawsuits loading?"

Hillary Gardee's torn ID found 6 months after her murder, father says location reveals more about her killer

Briefly News previously reported that Hillary Gardee's identity document was found torn and dumped on Thursday, 3 November, 100km from the area her body was found exactly six months ago.

Her father, Godrich Gardee, former secretary general of the EFF, claims the location where the ID book was found represents a significant development in the case.

Gardee took to social media to reveal how the ID was discovered, stating that he was alerted by a good citizen that Hillary's ID was lying in the grass at Portia Shabangu Secondary School.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News