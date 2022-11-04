The identity document of slain Hillary Gardee was found at a primary school in Mbombela Mpumalanga

Hillary's father, Godrich Gardee, claims the discovery was significant because it was found near the house of one of the suspect's girlfriend

The ID was found exactly six months after Hillary's body was found in a timbre plantation outside Mbombela

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MBOMBELA- Hillary Gardee's identity document was found torn and dumped on Thursday, 3 November, 100km from the area her body was found exactly six months ago.

Hillary Gardee's ID book was found torn and discarded at Portia Shabangu Secondary School, 100km from where her body was found. Image: @HillaryGardee & @GardeeGodrich

Source: Twitter

Her father, Godrich Gardee, former secretary general of the EFF, claims the location where the ID book was found represents a significant development in the case.

Gardee took to social media to reveal how the ID was discovered, stating that he was alerted by a good citizen that Hillary's ID was lying in the grass at Portia Shabangu Secondary School.

Gardee added that the find was significant because the school was located next to one of the suspects arrested for Hillary's murder girlfriend's house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This is the same suspect, Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Pretty Mazibuko and her sister Marcia two weeks after Hillary was murdered.

According to TimesLIVE, Nkuna confessed to killing Hillary shortly after being arrested. Three other men have been arrested for Hillary's murder, Albert Gama, Philemon Lukhele and Sipho Mkhatshwa.

Hillary was kidnapped in Mbombela on 29 April 2022 after a shopping trip with her adopted daughter. The three-year-old girl was left near her home and found by pedestrians.

Gardee's body was found four days later, on 3 May, in a timber plantation outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The trial of the four accused of Hillary’s murder will resume in court on 10 November.

South Africans react to the discovery of Hillary Gardee's identity document

South Africans think Hillary is guiding her family from beyond the grave.

Below are some reactions:

@zanele2812 commented:

"Aaaaaaa, I've just shed a tear, your daughter is a fighter she is leaving clues and fighting to get justice where ever her spirit is. She is a fighter, and I will help her in spirit."

@veronica_mente added:

"Hilary continues to guide us to the monsters. She is indeed a fighter guardian angel."

@Taplondadydolla claimed:

"The truth will come out."

@dumiez77 asked:

"Why are the suspects still breathing?

@thacleodon remarked:

"Jah neh."

Hillary Gardee murder: Police arrest a 5th suspect, linked through Gardee’s phone & laptop

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested a Nigerian foreign national in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee.

He is now the fifth person who has been linked to the murder. The police have laid a defeating the ends of justice charge against the suspect. The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken in for questioning on Sunday, 14 August and was only charged on Tuesday.

According to TimesLIVE, SAPS spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the suspect was linked to the murder through Gardee's laptop and cellphone. He is set to make a court appearance on Wednesday, 17 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News