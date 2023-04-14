The plot thickens in Riana Pretorius' kidnapping case as one of the suspects starts to point fingers

In an affidavit read in court, Xolani Kafile suggested that Pretorius and her boyfriend were involved in planning the abduction

Pretorius was kidnapped for a ransom of R2 million by three men who abducted her outside her workplace

GQEBERHA - One of the men accused of kidnapping bio-kineticist Riana Pretorius has pleaded innocent and claims that Pretorius and her boyfriend may have played a role in her abduction.

Riana Pretorius' kidnapping case has taken a turn after an alleged kidnapper stated that she might have been involved. Images: Riana Pretorius

Pretorius was released by her kidnappers on Friday, 24 March, eight days after she was taken outside her workplace.

Riana Pretorius's alleged kidnapper says he's innocent

In an affidavit read in court, kidnapping accused Xolani Kafile cast some doubts on the allegations against him.

Kafile's legal representative, Wayne MacGear, read his affidavit, which suggested that there's more to the case than what meets the eye. Kafile stated that a few questions have been raised about who was behind Pretorius's kidnapping, reports News24.

The accused also threw suspicion on the fact that Pretorius and her father refused to testify in an inquiry and mentioned her ex-boyfriend's financial woes as a reason for doubt in the case.

"It was put in the public domain that the boyfriend failed to pay R3.5 million in costs and that he was sequestrated, as well as the fact that the complainant and her father refused to testify in the inquiry.

"The reason why I am referring to the financial woes of the boyfriend is because this case of kidnapping and extortion is mentioned in the same breath in the reports," the affidavit read.

Kalife alluded that Pretorious's kidnapping was not random or coincidental. The accused also stated the police report that indicated he ran away when he was arrested was incorrect because he has a surgical plate in his upper left leg and cannot run.

Riana Pretorius was kidnapped for ransom

According to TimesLIVE, Pretorius was kidnapped by three men who demanded a R2 million ransom from her family.

Kafile and Xolisile Rawutini are the only ones arrested for the crime and appeared at the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court for their bail hearing.

The hearing is expected to continue on Friday, 14 April.

Riana Pretorius: Kidnapped Gqeberbha woman home safe after being abudcuted for 8 days, SA celebrates

Briefly News previously reported that Riana Pretorius's family can now breathe a sigh of relief after the 26-year-old returned home unharmed after being kidnapped outside her workplace eight days ago.

Bio-kineticist Riana Pretorius was abducted when she arrived for work on Pickering Street, Newton Park. A white Toyota Corolla believed to be involved in the kidnapping was recovered, and one suspect is believed to have been arrested.

