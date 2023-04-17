The South African Police Service's requirement for foreigners to carry their passports has tongues wagging

Politicians such as Gayton McKenzie and Tito Mboweni have shared different opinions on the rule

Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi is receiving backlash for saying SAPS' requirement is common practice

JOHANNESBURG - South African politicians have weighed in on the SAPS' requirement for immigrants to carry passports at all times.

SAPS now requires foreign nationals to carry their passports at all times or risk arrest. Images: @GaytonMcK, @BonganiBaloyi & Gem Atkinson/Getty Images

The requirement was shared by SAPS Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo on Power FM last week. Khumalo was on the show discussing the Operation Okae Moloa initiative in Johannesburg.

Over 50 undocumented foreigners arrested in Johannesburg

Khumalo stated that foreigners must always carry passports or else they will be arrested. During Operation Okae Moloa, over 50 immigrants were arrested for failing to produce their passports in Fourways, Johannesburg.

“Those who know they do not belong in the country must carry their passports because [when you are stopped] at a roadblock and can’t produce [the documents] we arrest you," said Khumalo.

Khumalo also indicated that Home Affairs officials would be around to verify passports during Operation Okae Moloa.

Bongani Baloyi and PA leader Gayton McKenzie find nothing wrong with SAPS' passport requirement

Taking to social media, Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi stated that the requirement for foreigners to carry passports at all times is not unusual and is, in fact, a common practice in many countries, reports TimesLIVE.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie shares the same sentiments and stated that South Africa should not normalise illegal immigrants entering the country through a fence.

McKenzie added that should he be elected as the city's number one, he will crack down on illegal immigrants in the city centre. The PA leader added that foreigners should carry passports because other countries have the same requirement.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is not keen on the idea. He stated that when he was exiled during apartheid, he was arrested in many countries for not carrying a passport.

He added that we should protect human rights.

South Africans react to politicians saying carrying a passport is normal practice

@LeaderJengwa said:

"No, it's not normal practice. It's normal practice in South Africa. Keep your regressive and apartheid laws to yourselves."

@1MichelleDosSan said:

"The only time we needed our passports in other overseas countries is at the airport. The reason why we keep our passports in a safe place when travelling is to keep them safe so we can exit the country. I don’t know where everyone is making up these stories "

@CedricDeBeer1 said:

"I have been to 19 African countries and eight or nine European and North American countries, and no one has ever stopped me and asked for my passport under threat of arrest if I could not produce it there or then."

@Wela_SA said:

"Anyone who is well travelled knows that this isn't normal practice. People don't just travel around with their passports. Imagine being on holiday at the beach and being asked to pull out your passport. Doesn't happen."

