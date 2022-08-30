‘Skhanda Love’ Hitmaker K.O Shows Major Love to DJ Black Coffee in a Twitter Post, SA Here for the Brotherhood
- Award-winning South African rapper K.O. recently took to his social media pages to show some love to fellow celebrity DJ Black Coffee
- The rapper, who has been in the headlines following his response to Big Zulu's diss song 150 Bars, shared a picture of the Grammy Award-winning music producer
- DJ Black Coffee is currently living it up in the U.K., and he posted a picture enjoying some quality time at a Starbucks
Skhanda Love rapper K.O. showed major love to his fellow celebrity DJ Black Coffee. The award-winning rapper shared a snap of the internationally acclaimed South African music producer on his page.
DJ Black Coffee is in the U.K, and he had fans sharing hilarious comments to a pic he shared on his social media pages. Peeps said they found the fact that Black Coffee was having coffee hilarious.
K.O reposted the snap of Black Coffee at a Starbucks in the U.K. on his Twitter page and wrote:
"Big Dawg."
Fans began mentioning Mr Cashtime's lyrics which say: "Black Coffee la ngihamba khona i'm getting Super Starbucks." The rapper's followers also loved that he was showing love to a fellow celebrity.
@ndzibazimvo said:
"One of the richest South African musicians ❤️."
@Blackisjustthat noted:
"Black coffee getting super Starbucks."
In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Murdah Bongz has finally shared the reason why he does not post his first child as much as he posts his daughter with his wife, DJ Zinhle. The Black Motion star's fatherhood was questioned when he was accused of being a deadbeat father.
Peeps said Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mahosana, should also post his son from his first relationship as much as he posts Asante on social media.
According to ZAlebs, the star addressed the matter during the recent episode of DJ Zinhle's show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected. Per the publication, Murdah Bongz said he does not post his older child because of the agreement he had with the baby's mother not to bring unnecessary attention to him.
