Award-winning South African rapper K.O. recently took to his social media pages to show some love to fellow celebrity DJ Black Coffee

The rapper, who has been in the headlines following his response to Big Zulu's diss song 150 Bars , shared a picture of the Grammy Award-winning music producer

DJ Black Coffee is currently living it up in the U.K., and he posted a picture enjoying some quality time at a Starbucks

Skhanda Love rapper K.O. showed major love to his fellow celebrity DJ Black Coffee. The award-winning rapper shared a snap of the internationally acclaimed South African music producer on his page.

K.O reposted a picture of DJ Black Coffee on his social media page. Image: @realblackcoffee and @mrcashtime.

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee is in the U.K, and he had fans sharing hilarious comments to a pic he shared on his social media pages. Peeps said they found the fact that Black Coffee was having coffee hilarious.

K.O reposted the snap of Black Coffee at a Starbucks in the U.K. on his Twitter page and wrote:

"Big Dawg."

Fans began mentioning Mr Cashtime's lyrics which say: "Black Coffee la ngihamba khona i'm getting Super Starbucks." The rapper's followers also loved that he was showing love to a fellow celebrity.

@ndzibazimvo said:

"One of the richest South African musicians ❤️."

@Blackisjustthat noted:

"Black coffee getting super Starbucks."

