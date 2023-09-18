A young woman in Cape Town recently purchased a Hyundai Creta, bringing fresh excitement to her life

She decided to share her joyous moment with the world through a TikTok video and proudly displayed her chic new SUV

Netizens from throughout the country congratulated her on achieving such a major milestone at such a young age

A Cape Town woman flexed in a video of her buying a brand-new Hyundai Creta. Images: @love_sethu

A young woman from Cape Town recently purchased the all-new Hyundai Creta. The 25-year-old car enthusiast couldn't contain her excitement and decided to share this joyous moment through a TikTok video.

Cape Town's fresh Creta owner

In the video, user @love_sethu showcases her new ride, highlighting its sleek exterior, spacious interior and impressive features.

This stylish and feature-packed vehicle has become a fresh new face in Hyundai's lineup, offering a blend of modern design and advanced technology. The Hyundai Creta has been receiving a lot of attention for its versatility, making it a popular choice among young drivers like this Cape Town resident.

With its smooth performance and innovative tech, it's no wonder this SUV is turning heads.

TikTok video sparks Hyundai Creta buzz

The TikTok video quickly trended, drawing the attention of fellow car enthusiasts and sparking conversations about the features of the Hyundai Creta.

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate the young hun:

@bonanza shared:

"We Buy Cars is the real plug."

@zurie commented:

"I don’t even know you but my happiness is on another level… Congratulations."

@The Queen applauded:

"Congratulations, baby girl, I am inspired."

@potsbakery praised:

"Congratulations, dear, it looks so good on you."

@user2186854233862 congratulated:

"The way I’ve been getting negative comments about not buying a car there, you’ve just opened my eyes. Congratulations, babe."

