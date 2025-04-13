The Education Labour Relations Council fired 39 teachers after they were found guilty of sexual misconduct

The council investigated thousands of sexual misconduct cases from April 2024 to March 2025

South Africans wanted the teachers to face criminal charges and be blacklisted from their work

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Netizens are angry at the 39 teachers who sexually abused children. Stock images by LumiNola and bojanstory

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The Education Labour Relations Council fired 39 teachers after they were found guilty of committing sexual misconduct.

Council finds 39 teachers guilty

According to eNCA, Bernice Loxton from the council said that the council is appalled by the number of cases it probed. She said the Education Labour Relations Council appoints an independent investigator and if a teacher is found guilty, the teacher will be dismissed immediately. They will then be placed on the Child Protection Register.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Loxton said the learners who have been exposed to the abuse are protected during arbitration. The victim does not give direct testimony or evidence, but is done through an intermediary, either a social worker or psychologist. She said implementation by all stakeholders in protecting children from sexual abuse is important.

South Africans want teachers who sexually abuse kids to be arrested. Stock image by Dianne Gralnick

Source: Getty Images

"Provincial departments have to make sure that teachers are blocked by persal. If they are found guilty they have to be struck off the roll. Before the teacher is appointed, they have to be vetted against the Child Protection Register as well as the National Register for Sex Offenders," she said.

Not teachers but predators: Loxton

Loxton said teachers found guilty of sexual misconduct must not be called teachers but sexual predator. She said a teacher must provide a child with safety and education.

"The teaching profession is defiled by these predators and they have to be removed from the system to restore the integrity of the teachers' profession," she said.

Recently, ActionSA slammed policing in Mpumalanga after an alleged rapist was arrested for allegedly raping 13 minors between the ages of seven and 13-years-old. The party's provincial chairperson, Thoko Mashiane, said poor policing has resulted in an erosion of trust in the police's capabilities.

Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said the country is nowhere near solving the gender-based violence issue. She spoke after delivering the Uyinene Mrwetyana Lecture to commemorate her death. She said education staff members must be vetted against the National Sex Offenders Registry.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post demanded that the teachers face jail time.

Muzi Ncedo Thobela said:

"Being fired is not enough. They must face jail time."

Sinethemba Botha said:

"Firing is great, but a case should accompany that because these people don't deserve to be in society anyway. they are a danger to every child they come across."

Boitshepo Monchwe said:

"I think at this point it should be part of the contract that if you're found guilty of the crime the sentence would begin at 15 years."

Minette Swart said:

"What is so sad is the fact that there are many more cases out there that are not reported because of the culture of paying damages to the victim's family."

Tia Williams said:

"Name and shame them."

Jaco Pieterse opens up about rape allegation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bergview College principal Jaco Pieterse opened up about the impact facing rape allegations had on your life.

Pieterse said his life had been turned upside down after he was accused of raping little Cwecwe. He denied claims that he tried to sweep the case under the carpet.

Source: Briefly News