Hlaudi Motsoeneng was MacG's latest guest on the Podcast and Chill series and seems to have left a lasting impression on the listeners

The former SABC COO spoke about the political state of the country and changes he feels the government should make for the benefit of the people

Social media users flocked together to comment on the observations made by Hlaudi as they commended him for me providing some insight

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hlaudi Motsoeneng has blessed the Podcast and Chill listeners with some premium knowledge. Fans of the show cannot stop raving about the former chief operating officer of the SABC's interview with MacG.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng trends alongside MacG as peeps admire his wisdom on 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

Hlaudi Motsoeneng had a lot to say about the state of the county in his interview with MacG. The infamous former SABC employee is trending on Twitter as listeners reflect on some of the pearls of wisdom dropped on the show.

One of the most controversial statements made by Motsoeneng was that he feels South Africa is in need of mass change and that change will not happen with Cyril Ramaphosa as the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After watching the podcast, netizens took to the social media platform to share some of the things Hlaudi said that ready stuck with them.

@tabso09 said:

"After today's episode, I really respect Hlaudi."

@dbwua tweeted:

"I don't care what people say, but Hlaudi is a smart man and I love and respect him."

@Eddy_Ramohlale wrote:

"Hlaudi's interview with MacG just shows that we have some messed up broadcasting structures in SA. We have a long way to go."

@Thabang_051 said:

"Hlaudi dropped so many gems on his interview with MacG, the man is goated."

@Troy_URU wrote:

"Mr Hlaudi “if we need transformation you must Stop planning Start Implementing”

Just a few months ago, Motsoeneng was far from being a fan favourite when News24 reported that was instructed to pay back SABC R11 million in reparations. He forked up this bill after he was paid by Multichoice to access SABC archives and broadcast rights.

Nando’s throws insane shade at Hlaudi Motsoeneng after he was ordered to pay R11.5m

Briefly News reported that former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was in hot water and Nando's SA did not waste time roasting him.

Motsoeneng has been ordered to pay back R11.5 million in a matter of seven days with interest. Nando's quote tweeted a post shared about Motsoeneng's financial woes with a hilarious caption and a GIF to accompany it.

Peeps were in absolute stitches at the fast-food chain's quick and witty response.

Source: Briefly News