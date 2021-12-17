Nando's SA rushed over to Twitter to throw shade at Hlaudi Motsoeneng who was recently ordered to pay back R11.5m with interest

The fast-food chain hilarious caption paired with an equally funny GIF resulted in a funny post that got Mzansi talking

Some peeps were frustrated that Nando's got themselves involved in politics again while others are just taking the jokes as they come

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is in hot water and Nando's SA did not waste time roasting him. Motsoeneng has been ordered to pay back R11.5 million in a matter of seven days with interest.

Nando's quote tweeted a post shared about Motsoeneng's financial woes with a hilarious caption and a GIF to accompany it. Peeps were in absolute stitches at the fast-food chain's quick and witty response, which read:

"Hlaudi with a 7% chance of making it rain: a forecast from the SABC."

Nando's SA did not waste time in roasting Hlaudi Motsoeneng for having to pay back R11.5m with interest. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

Below is the viral post by Nando's:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some Saffas were unimpressed by the restaurant's involvement in politics

@RamusiKarab shared:

"But when it comes to the prince of darkness your silence is like a grave."

@fiso_22 believes:

"I think @NandosSA must stay at the hell away from politics and propaganda and focus on cooking chicken."

Other South Africans were just there to ride the comedic wave

@thabanimnyama responded with:

"Nando's stop it. I like it."

@Jus_Thato added:

"@NandosSA is my spirit animal."

"Success bonus": Hlaudi Motsoeneng has 7 days to pay R11.5 million to the SABC

Previously, Briefly News reported that Motsoeneng found himself in a huge financial predicament following the Johannesburg High Court ordered him to repay the public broadcaster R11.5 million.

The controversial former COO has only been given 7 days to pay back the money in full which was paid to him as a "success bonus' in August 2016. eNCA reports that Motsoeneng also has to also pay 15.5% in interest each year since September 2016. He was also ordered to pay legal costs related to the court proceedings and two counsel.

The judgment comes after the Special Investigating Unit approached the High Court to retrieve that money that the SABC lost after irregular payments were made to certain individuals, reports East Coast Radio.

Source: Briefly.co.za