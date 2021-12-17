"Success Bonus": Hlaudi Motsoeneng Has 7 Days to Pay R11.5 Million to the SABC

The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has to repay the money he paid to himself in 2016

Motsoeneng has been given a week to come up with over R11 million that was paid to him as a "success bonus'

South Africans on social media are wondering if Motsoeneng will be able to meet the deadline and if he has the funds

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the former Chief Operations Officer at the SABC finds himself in a huge financial predicament following the Johannesburg High Court order to repay the public broadcaster R11.5 million.

The controversial former COO has only been given 7 days to pay back the money in full which was paid to him as a "success bonus' in August 2016.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng has 7 days to repay the SABC R11.5 million that was unduly awarded to him in 2016. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

eNCA reports that Motsoeneng also has to also pay 15.5% in interest each year since September 2016. He was also ordered to pay legal costs related to the court proceedings and two counsel.

The judgment comes after the Special Investigating Unit approached the High Court to retrieve that money that the SABC lost after irregular payments were made to certain individuals, reports East Coast Radio.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

If Motsoeneng fails to repay the SABC, his pension money will be used to cover the money owed to the SABC. If his pension money is not enough to cover the R11.5 million other means will be used to retrieve the funds.

South Africans warn corrupt officials to make a run

Heading online, South Africans have warned other people who are charged with corruption to make a run for it like the infamous Gupta brothers.

One person asked Deputy President David Mabuza to look into corrupt dealings at the SABC while he is still acting president. Here are some comments below:

@Kabelo_SE said:

"Those who are not in the other camp must start running away like Guptas otherwise they are in big trouble."

@AviationABC said:

"Dear President DD, you have 2 weeks, please dig into the R 12 million gift to Dali from SABC, too."

@Mbuso21mbuso21 said:

"Do they expect him to still have such an amount lying in his savings account? After such a long time?"

@VoteANC123 said:

"Fantastic news. One of the dumbest idiots ever. He is ignorant, arrogant and brainless. Still shocks one how the @SABCNews hired a moron. Definitely @ANCParliament entitled position. A fool."

"Should've started a union": SA Uunimpressed with Hlaudi Motsoeneng's election promises

Briefly News previously reported that Hlaudi Motsoeneng, leader of the African Content Movement (ACM) has heads turning on social media with the promises his political organisation has been making while on the campaign trail.

Motsoeneng, who is known for controversy, has promised the residents of QwaQwa in the Free State that his organisation will deliver services.

Motsoeneng even made the claim that his organisation will provide services in a six month period after being voted into power, according to a report by SABC News.

Source: Briefly.co.za