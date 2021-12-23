The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)'s former COO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, has denied receiving illegal payments

He received a court order to repay the R11.5 million success fee he received following a 2013 deal with MultiChoice

Motsoeneng says that he does not have the money to repay the success fee plus the additional 15.5% annual interest

JOHANNESBURG - Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the previous COO of the SABC, has been ordered to pay back R11.5 million to the broadcaster in the next seven days. This sum was the success fee that Motsoeneng took from a deal with MultiChoice in 2013.

The success fee was ruled as unlawful by the South Gauteng High Court. The deal with MultiChoice granted them access to the SABC's archives and provided broadcasting rights.

However, according to News24, Motsoeneng argues that he never received the money and therefore is unable to pay back the amount.

Motsoeneng vs the courts

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigated the matter and found that Motsoeneng received irregular payments from the SABC stemming from contracts that were not relevant to the broadcaster.

Motsoeneng maintains that all money he has ever received from the SABC was above board and directly related to his position as COO of the corporation, IOL reports. He said that he will appeal the decision until the case reaches the Constitutional Court if need be.

The terms of the court's decision state that if in seven days' time Motsoeneng has not yet returned the success fee with 15.5% interest, the sum will be taken from the SABC Pension Fund.

South Africans react to Motsoeneng's court order

@SophiaLinks2 said:

"Appeal is the new buzzword for the looters and the politically connected."

@PaulCele4 believes:

"Bring it on Sir Hlaudi, but you will be defeated as always."

@ALETTAHA shared:

"We don't care. Pay back that outlandish amount of money you were given."

@lavitosoul remarked:

"Hlaudi must stop wasting the court's time."

