One lady has shared her latest achievement in becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

The beautiful young woman, Buhle, shared her official confirmation as a chartered accountant that she is climbing up the ranks in her field of study

Peeps were happy to celebrate with Buhle as she posed with her massive milestone and shared her plans

Congratulations are in order for Twitter user @buhlee_s, who shared a snap of herself holding her chartered accountancy confirmation.

One young woman is set up for success after obtaining her certification for becoming a professional accountant. Image: Twitter/@buhlee_s

Source: Twitter

Buhle worked hard after a four-year degree to obtain her certification from the accountant body, SAICA.

Newly SAICA certified CA gets some love from Mzansi

The young lady victoriously poses in a Twitter with her SAICA documents that prove her competency as an accountant. Buhle shared that she is planning to relocate to another country after getting her SAICA accreditation.

Netizens celebrated with Buhle as many expressed their happiness for the young woman. Some expressed that they were inspired by the young lady's dedication to finishing her qualification.

@TsheeBoo commented:

"Inspired.♥️Well deserved, Queen! "

@Aphiwe_eZintle wrote:

"Love to see it!"

@PuleOfficial commented:

"Well done! Great stuff."

@Tshepo850M commented:

"Such achievements make me happy. I am proud of you and of what you have achieved."

@NMuseve added:

"Just how big the certificate is says it all. Congratulations."

